LA GRANDE — Morgan Lake Park is set to reopen Tuesday, Aug. 24, one day after the Oregon Department of Forestry announced fire restrictions have slightly decreased, La Grande Parks and Recreation announced.
The ODF on Monday, Aug. 23, reduced the regulated-use closure restrictions on forestlands protected by the Northeast Oregon District. This was done due to moderating weather and seasonal temperatures and precipitation, the ODF said.
Morgan Lake's reopening doesn't mean a full lifting of restrictions, as the current fire ban is still in place. Day-use and camping will be allowed, but with propane stoves only.
For more information, call 541-962-1348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.