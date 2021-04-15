LA GRANDE — Morgan Lake Road soon may be safer to travel.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted Monday, April 12, to apply for a $99,847 matching grant from the state the county needs before it can receive about $1.2 million from the state’s All Roads Safety Transportation program for a Morgan Lake Road improvement project, which calls for widening the steep gravel road and installing guardrails.
The project may not go forward unless the state receives the required matching grant by 2022, according to Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes. Should the grant come through by then, project construction could start in 2023.
The match funding grant Union County is requesting would come from a portion of the $2.6 billion Oregon will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in early March for COVID-19 pandemic relief, according Courtney Warner Crowell, coordinator for Gov. Kate Brown’s Regional Solutions Program. This program’s advisory committee is creating a priority list of programs that could receive funds from a share of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Crowell, in a letter to the Union County Board of Commissioners, asked that requests be only for projects ready to start soon after matches for funding are provided. The Morgan Lake project fits the bill.
“It is shovel ready,” Anderes said.
The Union County Board of Commissioners also voted to apply for a $453,561 matching grant via the Regional Solutions Program for the reconstruction of River Road, which runs for 5 miles west of Interstate 84 near North Powder to the Anthony Lakes Highway, which extends to the Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort. The Federal Lands Access Highway Project in addition to the matching grant would fund the $4.4 million reconstruction project.
The condition of River Road is declining, and restoring the road would help boost tourism, said Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage. Like the Morgan Lake project, work on River Road could start not long after the county receives a matching grant.
“There would be a short turnaround,” she said.
Match funding from Union County for the River Road project is due by September. Should the county receive the funds, restoration work could start by 2022, Anderes said.
