LA GRANDE — A Colorado woman was injured Sunday, June 13, near La Grande, when the three-wheeled motorcycle she was driving crashed and ejected her.
Oregon State Police reported the crash occurred at approximately 1:25 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 273. Joyce Ann Vanleur was driving the three-wheeled vehicle with Carol and David Hoeflein, both 70 and of La Grande, traveling behind her.
The trooper arrived at the crash and found Vanleur injured on the ground next to the motorcycle.
The Hoefleins reported the motorcycle was going 70 mph when it crashed and Vanleur was wearing a helmet, according to OSP. They said the motorcycle swerved right, then left before it exited the road, overturned and ejected Vanleur.
Medics arrived, treated the victim and took her to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
OSP in recent weeks has responded to several crashes on I-84, including on June 7 at approximately 3:15 a.m. when a Ford F150 pickup crashed on the westbound side in the same area as the motorcycle crashed.
Carl A. Adair, 44, of Salem, drove off the shoulder, overcorrected, crossed the freeway and rolled the pickup onto its top. Adair was injured, OSP reported, and an ambulance took him to Grande Ronde Hospital. State police also reported he may have fallen asleep while driving.
An illegal U-turn on the freeway led to a two-vehicle crash June 1.
According to state police, Shane E. Savage, 46, of Snowflake, Arizona, was driving a Honda Passport eastbound in a right-turn only lane when he decided the SUV was running too hot and would return to the Flying J Travel Center, La Grande.
He conducted a U-turn, state police reported, right into the path of a Toyota car. The vehicles collided and came to a rest in the eastbound lanes.
Everett told the trooper at the scene that his driver’s licenses expired in 2016, according to OSP, and he lacked insurance on the vehicle. The trooper cited Everett for the illegal U-turn, no driver’s license and driving uninsured.
