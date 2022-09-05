Mt. Emily fire

Fire and smoke is visible on Mount Emily through the trees on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The 5.4-acre fire, approximately 5 miles north-northwest of La Grande, was listed as contained on the evening of Sept. 4.

 Oregon Department of Forestry/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Fire crews made significant progress on the Mount Emily Fire over the weekend.

The 5.4-acre fire, approximately 5 miles north-northwest of La Grande, is now listed as contained. The listing was made at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to Hunter Pretucci, of the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter Dick Mason contributed to this report.

Tags

Locations

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.