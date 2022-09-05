Fire and smoke is visible on Mount Emily through the trees on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The 5.4-acre fire, approximately 5 miles north-northwest of La Grande, was listed as contained on the evening of Sept. 4.
LA GRANDE — Fire crews made significant progress on the Mount Emily Fire over the weekend.
The 5.4-acre fire, approximately 5 miles north-northwest of La Grande, is now listed as contained. The listing was made at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to Hunter Pretucci, of the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
“We don’t anticipate any more growth of the fire,” Pretucci said Sept. 5.
A 10-person U.S Forest Service crew with four engines is now on the fire.
Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters were initially combating the blaze with the Forest Service but have left the scene. A helicopter was used to help fight the fire on Sept. 3.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pretucci said though that it has been determined to be human caused.
The fire, 5 miles north of Interstate 84, did not threaten any structures. It was first reported around 11 p.m. by a member of the public Friday, Sept. 2.
