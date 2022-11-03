220201 IGO LANE (7 of 9).jpg
LA GRANDE — With winter weather on the horizon, snowshoers, cross-country skiers and outdoor enthusiasts can lookforward to enjoying the full breadth of what the Mount Emily Recreation Area has to offer.

Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright announced at the MERA Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that while the second phase of the Red Apple Forest Management project was not yet complete, all trails at MERA were once again open for use.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

