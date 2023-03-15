LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s shop for maintenance and grounds work has a new home for the first time in at least four decades.

The move from an old building constructed about 110 years ago at 902 M Ave. to a building complex at 1806 Jefferson Ave., which earlier was part of Adams Professional Plaza, is now almost complete. Kevin Browning, a member of the La Grande School District’s plant and operations staff, is delighted with the move  

