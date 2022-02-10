LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners was asked on Wednesday, Feb. 9, to work harder to get a dialogue started about the possibility of shifting the Idaho border to encompass most of Oregon and form the new state of Greater Idaho.
Mike McCarter, of La Pine, the leader of Move Oregon’s Border, told the board of commissioners that its members should take steps to get more people talking about the proposal. He said that once this occurs it could help get the Oregon and Idaho legislatures to begin discussing the Greater Idaho issue.
“Until it gets in that arena we are not getting anywhere. There has got to be a process between the Idaho and Oregon legislatures," said McCarter, who appeared by Zoom.
Move Oregon's Border is a nonprofit that wants to transfer Oregon’s southern and eastern counties into Idaho. Union County is required to discuss moving the borders following the passage of ballot measure 31-101 by Union County voters in 2020. The measure requires the commissioners to meet three times each year to discuss”promoting Union County interests relating to Union County becoming part of Idaho.
McCarter said there is a need for the Greater Idaho movement because the needs of Eastern and Southern Oregon are overlooked by the state.
“Most legislators do not care at all about Eastern and Southern Oregon," he said.
McCarter said surveys indicate that a large number of Oregonians believe the discontent felt in Eastern and Southern Oregon should be addressed. He said that a survey was taken showed that 81% of Oregonians think the state should look at the discontent of people in Eastern and Southern Oregon. He also said another survey indicates that 68% of Oregonians believe the state should look into the impact making Eastern and Southern Oregon part of Idaho would have and how this proposed transition could be conducted smoothly.
Grant Darrow, of Cove, like McCarter, encouraged the Union County Board of Commissioners to do more to bring attention to the issue.
“Even though you may not agree with it on a personal level, your citizens have voted in a positive way to get something going," said Darrow, a leader of Move On, an organization that is also pushing for the border change.
The Cove resident said conducting meetings three times a year is not enough.
“To just meet the minimum requirement is unacceptable," he said. "The people of Union County voted for dialogue. You are the local representatives for this issue. If you don't do something, it will not go anywhere."
Members of the board of commissioners said they have taken steps related to the Greater Idaho matter. Paul Anderes said he has called Idaho Gov. Brad Little twice about the issue but has not heard back from him. Donna Beverage said commissioners regularly talk with State Rep. Bobbi Levy, R-Echo, and Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and that the subject about Greater Idaho often comes up.
Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo said he does not sense a groundswell of support for Greater Idaho in Union County. He noted that very few people were listening or watching the Feb. 9 meeting, which people could not attend in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but stressed he encourages anyone who wants to talk about it should reach out.
Beverage said the issue of being overlooked by the rest of the state might be addressed by other means besides moving to Idaho. She said, for example, that if more people voted in Eastern Oregon it would have a stronger voice in Salem. Beverage noted that most of the people who contact the board of commissioners regarding Greater Idaho are from outside Union County
“We would like to hear from more people in Union County," she said.
Beverage also would like to speak with members of the committee that put Measure 31-101 on the ballot in 2020, and get their insight on Greater Idaho.
McCarter said Union County is not alone with regard to its position on Greater Idaho. He noted that Malheur, Baker, Grant, Harney, Sherman, Lake and Jefferson counties have all passed similar measures. He also said Klamath and Douglas counties will likely vote on comparable measures in May.
Passage of the county measures are small steps and many much bigger and more more difficult ones will have to be taken later before Greater Idaho would become a reality. McCarter said it is a challenge he is not backing away from.
“We know that it is a big mountain to climb but we are willing to climb it," he said.
