LA GRANDE — The La Grande Public Works Department and Waste-Pro will begin the annual leaf removal project Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m. The project will continue until all streets have been cleaned once or until winter weather stops the process.
City crews will be working in the areas below on the corresponding dates. Updates of progress and any changes will be provided daily on the La Grande Public Works’ Facebook page. The city expects residents to refrain from parking on the street when leaf removal operations are in their area.
The leaf removal project is to remove the leaves from the streets to prevent them from clogging the storm water sewer system. An additional free disposal option for your leaves during November is the City Garbage Transfer Station on Highway 30, which is open to those who have garbage service. Contact La Grande Public Works Department at 541-962-1325 for more information.
La Grande leaf removal schedule
Nov. 16-19: Roads in western side of town that run north/south (park cars on streets running east/west).
Nov. 23-25: Roads in western side of town that run east/west (park cars on streets running north/south).
Nov. 30-Dec. 3: Roads in southern part of town; Nov. 30-Dec. 1 on roads running north/south, and Dec. 2-3 on roads running east/west.
Dec. 7-10: Roads in northern part of town; Dec. 7-8 on roads running north south, Dec. 9-10 on roads running east/west.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.