LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic likely is giving some medical students reason to consider leaving school because of fear for their safety and the potential of overwhelming caseloads.
This thought never crossed the mind of Jessica Roberts, a 2008 La Grande High School grad set to graduate Friday, May 21, with a medical degree from Western University of Health Sciences in Lebanon.
“Not at all. For me personally there has never been anything else I have wanted to become except a medical doctor,” Roberts said.
She also is driven to become a physician because she wants to share in the bond she observed among health care providers. Roberts said she has been struck by how health care providers are reaching out during the pandemic not only to their patients but also their co-workers. She said this connection always has existed but the pandemic magnified it.
“It definitely has brought it out,” Roberts said. “I want to be part of it and ease the medical burden.”
She said safety is not a major concern because she has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
“I have a lot of confidence in the vaccine,” Roberts said.
If it were not for the vaccine, safety would be a much bigger issue, she said, but it would not have stopped her from pursuing a medical career.
Roberts will begin her residency with a firsthand understanding of how devastating COVID-19 can be after completing her one-year clinical rotation, when she observed doctors and nurses at work and assisted them. Many of the doctors and nurses she observed were inundated with COVID-19 cases.
“At one critical care unit in a Salem hospital, 70% of the patients had COVID-19-related issues,” Roberts said.
Many such patients suffered from COVID-19 pneumonia, a condition that can cause pulmonary scarring. Roberts said she will never forget how bad the chest x-rays of these patients looked.
“They were horrible,” Roberts said, although the impact of the damage was not always immediately apparent. “You would expect that these people would be gasping and lurching but they were not.”
She said this is typical of COVID-19.
“Often people who have been affected (by the virus) have no outward signs,” Roberts said.
Roberts will begin a three-year residency at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Grandview, Washington, as a family medicine physician in June. Roberts and her patients will be required to wear masks.
She is a strong mask advocate but worries they will make it harder for her to establish connections with some patients. Roberts explained people with hearing issues often rely on lip reading to help them understand what is being said.
Roberts also said masks will make it harder to communicate with patients because they will not be able to see when she is smiling. To make up for this, she said she will try to express positive feelings less through body language and more through the spoken word.
The physicians and nurses Roberts observed her one-year clinical rotation often seemed overwhelmed by their COVID-19 caseloads, Roberts said, but the trying conditions brought out the best in them. Roberts observed health care providers spending additional time with COVID-19 patients who were isolated and could not see many people.
“They went above and beyond because they knew they were some of the only people (the patients) could see,” Roberts said. “They were showing them that ‘we still care about you.’”
Roberts, who grew up in La Grande, will be one of 110 graduates from Western University of Health Sciences, an osteopathic school in Lebanon, who will receive medical degrees May 21 in a virtual graduation ceremony.
Roberts will watch the ceremony online with her family in La Grande. She said one good thing about a virtual commencement is she will be able to see it with all of her family members. Roberts said if the ceremony had been a traditional one in Lebanon, some members of her family would not have been able to be there.
“It will be such a thrill to have my family together to see the ceremony,” said Roberts, who will receive a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Western.
Once she completes her residency, which starts June 14, she will become a doctor of osteopathic medicine and begin practicing as a family medicine physician.
Doctors of osteopathic medicine are physicians who, along with medical doctors, are licensed to prescribe medication and perform surgery in all 50 states. DOs focus on a holistic approach to patient care.
Roberts said she welcomes the chance to practice as a family medicine physician because of the variety it will offer.
“I will be doing a little bit of everything. I will be treating everyone from babies to the elderly,” said Roberts, the daughter Jess and Sheryln Roberts.
During her junior and senior years of high school, the future medical student job shadowed several Union County physicians. The chance to see doctors at work proved to be pivotal.
“It was a huge reason why I decided to pursue a career in medicine,” Roberts said. “I loved it.”
The future physician encourages anyone pursuing a career in medicine to job shadow a health care professional.
“See what an average day is like,” Roberts said.
She credited the education she received in the La Grande School District with providing her with the foundation to pursue a medical career.
“I owe a lot to my teachers,” she said.
She also said the support she received from her family and friends has been instrumental in putting her in the position she is today.
Roberts attended Idaho State University after graduating from La Grande High, earning a bachelor’s of science degree in microbiology and master’s of science degree in biology. She then worked as a certified phlebotomist, a health care professional who draws blood, for three years before enrolling in 2016 at Western University of Health Sciences.
Roberts said she would like to serve as a mentor for young people in small rural communities who want to purse medical careers.
She noted that a major challenge young people in rural communities face in becoming doctors is finding someone who can advise them on the proper path to take. She is eager to take on this role for future generations.
“I definitely want to take people under my wing,” Roberts said.
