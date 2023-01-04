ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho.
The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
Mike McCarter, of La Pine, who heads the movement, said late Monday, Jan. 2, he sent by certified mail 338 signatures to Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Chris Taylor, an administrator with Citizens for a Greater Idaho, said 275 or 276 valid signatures are needed since the county cast 4,597 votes for governor in November. The number of signatures needed is 6% of the votes cast, he said.
McCarter said the 338 is to ensure they don’t include invalid signatures. He said the deadline to submit the signatures to get the measure on the May ballot is mid-February.
Lathrop said Tuesday that the actual number of signatures needed to get on the ballot is 186.
“So far, 11 Eastern Oregon counties have voted for the movement’s ballot measures,” according to a Dec. 29 press release. “The movement proposes to add 15 conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho to move the border.”
In 10 of those counties, county commissioners are required to take some action beyond considering the best interests of their counties.
“The text of the initiative that we are submitting to Wallowa County says ‘A Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meeting shall be held on the fourth Wednesday of every February and August to discuss how to promote the interests of Wallowa County that would be relevant to a relocation of state borders, and to prepare the county for becoming a county of another state,’ ” Taylor said.
In 2020, the measure failed, receiving 2,478 "yes" votes and 2,519 "no" votes.
In 2020, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners agreed it would comply with the voters’ wishes and consider the county’s best interests in any potential border shift.
Any actual move of the state borders would have to have approval of the legislatures of Oregon and Idaho and of Congress.
The measure even appears to have the support of the urban, Northwestern Oregon counties that would be left behind, according to the press release.
“The purpose of the initiatives is to show state legislators that voters want them to begin talks with Idaho to move the border, according to the movement's website greateridaho.org," the release stated. “The movement's volunteers are asking Rob Wagner, the Oregon Senate president nominee, to allow a hearing on their bill in January. The bill would invite Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential of moving the border. A January 2022 SurveyUSA poll showed that 68% of Northwestern Oregon voters thought that the Oregon Legislature should hold hearings on the idea, and only 20% opposed.”
The benefit to the two regions of Oregon is the vast differences they continually show in the Legislature and at the ballot box.
“Western Oregon would be free of our interference if they stopped holding eastern Oregon captive and let our communities join Idaho" said Matt McCaw, a spokesman for the Greater Idaho movement. "If Oregon had let Harney County go when it voted for our measure, then a Harney County judge wouldn't have blocked Oregon's gun-control initiative from going into effect statewide. Now, his injunction might stand for a couple years while he decides the case. Harney County is ranchland, and Portland is not. It doesn't make sense for these two cultures to be dictating policy to each other,"
However, McCarter said, that may be unlikely.
“In most of the governors debates this year, all three candidates were asked about Greater Idaho or the urban/rural divide and they all answered, ‘something needs to be done about it.’ Now that the election is over guess what? Most of the legislators at the Capitol don’t care to talk about it and we have heard that the House Democrat Caucus informed their members that it will not be talked about (no House hearings) during this session. Does that support what we have been hearing from Eastern Oregon citizens. They don’t care about our issues or concerns about future legislation.”
