Police and medical personnel responded to the scene of a crash Friday, Aug. 14, 2021, in La Grande. The crash occurred shortly before noon at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Cherry Street, temporarily closing that portion of Washington Avenue. A Ford-350 pickup was westbound on Washington Avenue when it careened off of three parked, unoccupied vehicles before colliding with a Subaru Outback stopped at the intersection on Cherry Street. The collision knocked the Subaru Outback and its two occupants up over the curb onto the street easement and a portion of the sidewalk. The driver of the Ford-350 pickup was the only occupant of the vehicle. No one was transported by ambulance. Police on the scene said citations will be issued. La Grande Police, Oregon State Police and La Grande Fire responded to the incident.
