LA GRANDE — Work began during the weekend to revitalize a recently defaced mural in downtown La Grande.
Christopher Jennings the morning of Saturday, Aug. 22, discovered someone had spraypainted comments, including a curse word and racial slur, across the mural in the alley outside his venue, hq, 10 Depot St. After filing a report with the police and talking to the building owner and the city, Jennings received permission to revitalize the mural.
Jaime Gustavson and Lea Over worked on cleaning up the graffiti Saturday morning, Aug. 29. The local artists painted over the vandalism with a color closely matching the base as part of the first phase of the project.
"We took some of the actual paint chips from parts of the wall that were crumbling and got them matched," Jennings said. "It doesn't look like it has been tagged at all, although a couple of spots are a little brighter, but it doesn't look bad at all."
The next step in the process will be to repaint the mural. Jennings said he would like to keep as much of the original look as possible, but with how old and faded the mural is, finding the right color matches may be difficult.
Jennings still is considering how the repainting will work, deciding between groups working in shifts over the next month or possibly painting it all one night.
Jennings said, "About 15 to 20 people have signed up to revitalize and repaint."
Local artists and community members have begun volunteering time and donating funds for the project. Jennings estimated the total cost to be around $1,000, and as of Monday, Aug. 31, he has collected a little more than $400.
"Ultimately it looks like it will be a cool collaboration with local artists," Jennings said. "We are going to make it about keeping our downtown beautiful and rich with culture and vibrancy. Hopefully something like this doesn't happen again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.