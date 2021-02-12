LA GRANDE — Murder defendant Ronald Dwight Lee of La Grande could be in for a long stay at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.
Union County Circuit Judge Thomas Powers during a hearing Jan. 19 to review Lee’s fitness to proceed again found he is not able to aid and assist in his own defense.
Lee, 73, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He has been undergoing treatment and evaluation at the Oregon State Hospital, Salem. According to the ruling, Powers concurred with the Jan. 6 forensic evaluation of Dr. Michael Saul Farris that Lee “continues to lack the fitness to proceed” under Oregon law and is unsuitable for community release.
Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel explained determinations for whether a defendant can aid and assist in their own defense is not the same as finding a defendant is guilty except for insanity. Powers’ ruling applies to Lee’s situation at this moment and not to any actions in the past.
“It’s about whether or not he is able to communicate and engage with his attorney to mount a defense,” she said. “We’re talking about how he presents in court today.”
Lee’s defense attorney, Dean Gushwa of Pendleton, said the two strokes Lee suffered since his arrest in 2019 have created significant hurdles to the vital communication he needs to have with a client. Without that, he said, a client can’t help in their own defense.
McDaniel and Gushwa in separate interviews said aid and assist matters often come up with someone suffering mental illness, for example.
In those cases, treatment, including psychiatric drugs and education about how the criminal court system functions, can help someone regain the ability to work with their lawyer. Powers in his ruling stated he found “there is a substantial probability that the defendant will gain or regain the capacity to stand trial.”
Gushwa said Lee’s case is not a matter of overcoming a mental health problem. Rather, Lee may have suffered permanent brain damage from the strokes. The attorney questioned whether Lee would be able to regain the faculties to help in his own defense.
Per the judge’s order, the superintendent of the Oregon State Hospital has to provide the court a progress report on Lee within 90 days, and then every 180 days after that, for up to three years. Gushwa explained after that, the state can go through a civil commitment process to determine if Lee is a threat to himself or others and keep him in custody for the length of the sentence of the original offense — in this case, at least 25 years, the length of a sentence for murder. Gushwa said where someone in that situation does the time is up to the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board.
Powers also ordered the state hospital has to notify the court if Lee regains the ability to stand trial.
The state has accused Lee and codefendant Steve Edward Hamilton, 67, of La Grande, of killing Loretta Williams in November 2018 at her home in Cove. At the time, Lee and Williams were divorcing.
Hamilton remains in custody at the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande. Like Lee, he faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Hamilton’s prosecution is in a “holding pattern,” McDaniel said, but she was not able to get into a public discussion about that.
While the cases of Lee and Hamilton are on pause, McDaniel has another homicide case on her desk.
The state has accused Gary Mason, 54, of Elgin, of killing Candy Williams, 56, of Elgin, on Dec. 29, 2020, along with her granddaughter, Mary-Jane Elizabeth Faria, 14, of Pendleton. He faces two counts of first-degree murder. Mason has a hearing March 11 to enter a plea.
McDaniel has been in office since 2010. Handling two homicide cases at the same time, one involving two defendants and the other involving two victims, she said is a first during her tenure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.