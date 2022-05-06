UNION COUNTY — The old will become new this Mother’s Day weekend at the Elgin and Union County museums.
The two museums will feature new display items when they open this weekend for their spring and summer seasons. Both museums will have their grand openings for the year on Sunday, May 8.
A new exhibit at the Elgin Museum is a collection of about 25 glass medicinal store bottles from Northeastern Oregon made between 1890 and 1920. All are embossed with the names of drugstores in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Wallowa counties.
Visitors will find bottles from long forgotten drugstores like the J.L. Carter Drug Store in Island City, the Sumpter Drug Company owned by L. C. Edwards, Silver Thorn’s Drug Store in La Grande, and City Drug Store in Elgin.
All were collected by Charlie Horn, the curator of the Elgin Museum. Horn has been collecting Northeastern Oregon drugstore bottles for decades.
“It has been a passion of mine for most of my life,” he said.
It was a passion ignited when he found a bottle from the old Owl Drug Company in Elgin in a barn 60 years ago. Horn said he reached through a barn wall to find the bottle and has been hooked ever since. He never knows where his search for old drugstore bottles will lead him.
“It has taken on a life of its own,” he said.
The Elgin Museum’s curator said bottles with the embossed names of local drugstores disappeared around 1920 when the process of bottle making became automated. Bottles with localized drugstore names fell out of favor with bottle manufacturers because the time spent making them slowed down the mass production process.
This history museum at the other end of the Grande Ronde Valley also has new items.
Visitors to the Union County Museum in Union will find wedding gowns from the 1950s and 1960s on display, according to Sharon Hohstadt, the Union County Museum’ curator. The gowns are additions to the wedding exhibit already in place.
Displays added within the past year include Merle Miller’s “Time and Chime” exhibit of old timepieces put on public display for the first time a year ago. The display has about 30 clocks, the oldest of which is a wooden wheel clock made in 1760 and a shelf clock produced in 1820.
Miller’s collection includes an Atmos clock made in the mid-1950s that does not need to be wound manually. It gets the energy it needs to run from temperature and atmospheric pressure changes in the environment.
This year marks a milestone for the Union County Museum, the 25th year since its “Cowboys, Then and Now” exhibit opened. The display has long been one of the museum’s most popular exhibits.
“It definitely draws in a lot of people,” said Janet Dodson, a member of the museum’s board of directors.
The Union County Museum obtained the display in 1997 from the Oregon Beef Council, which had it set up at its office in Portland. The Oregon Beef Council made the display available because it was moving its offices to Salem, Dodson said.
The “Cowboys, Then and Now” exhibit features a timeline tracing the history of cattle and cowboys in the United States. People examining the exhibit will discover how domestic cattle made their way to this country and became an icon of the American West. Information on gear, breeds of cattle and modern ranching practices are included in the display.
Dodson said that a program commemorating the exhibit’s 25th year at the Union County Museum may be conducted later this year.
