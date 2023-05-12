The Union County Museum opens for its 2023 season on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, and visitors may notice that two of the museum’s front windows are damaged. The windows were damaged about two weeks ago when someone threw rocks through a pair of the museum's front windows.
UNION — Vandals have threatened Union’s past but they have not impaired it.
The rocks did not damage the inside of the museum, though, because they went through the front layer of storm windows that have thick glass on their backing. The back of the storm windows were not damaged by the rocks, according to Nod Palmer, a Union County Museum volunteer.
Clear tape has been placed over the sites where the windows were broken.
Palmer said it is known that rocks were used to break the windows because stones were found within them.
The windows will later be repaired after the money needed to repair them is raised.
The cost to replace the windows will be about $1,000 each, said Sharon Hohstadt, the curator of the Union County Museum.
The Union County Museum, 331 S. Main St. Union, will be open on May 14 from 1-4 p.m. and will offer free admission.
The Union County Museum isn’t the only museum opening this weekend. The Elgin Museum, 180 N. Eighth St., will also open its doors May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No admission will be charged.
New items visitors will see at the Elgin Museum include an approximately two-foot wooden model of the old Pine Grove Church, which was at Cricket Flat, 8 miles northeast of Elgin before it burned down in 1984. The church was then almost 100 years old. The model of the Pine Grove Church was made by the late Edwin Lampkins, of Elgin, whose family donated it to the museum.
Also new, according to curator Charlie Horn, is a trophy won by rancher and blacksmith Ernie Boyd many years ago for a blacksmith float he had in a parade. Another new addition is a chimney sweep hat once worn by Grant Darrow, who is now retired and lives in Cove.
Items new to the Union County
Museum include a glassware set donated by Dan and Moneta Woolard, of La Grande.
The glassware set is composed of 10 punch bowls made by the Heisey Glass Co., which operated from 1896 to about 1957 in Newark, Ohio, according to a website about its history.
The punch bowls are in a cabinet also donated by the Woolards.
“They are a beautiful addition,” Hohstadt said.
The museums will start regular
hours after May 14. The Union County Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each Thursday, Friday and
Saturday, and the Elgin Museum will
be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the same days.
