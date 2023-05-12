Union County Museum

The Union County Museum opens for its 2023 season on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, and visitors may notice that two of the museum’s front windows are damaged. The windows were damaged about two weeks ago when someone threw rocks through a pair of the museum's front windows.

UNION — Vandals have threatened Union’s past but they have not impaired it.

