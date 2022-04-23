LA GRANDE — Construction work on a new local structure is underway, which will move a long-tenured auto shop from downtown La Grande to Island Avenue.
NAPA Auto Parts of La Grande is set to move to its new location, pending the completion of the new building at the corner of Island Avenue and 26th Street. The project is expected to be completed in the fall, with the new structure providing added space and a more accessible location.
“We’re currently working on an entirely new building that will be about 11,500 square feet for a NAPA Auto Parts store,” HC Company Project Manager Jesse Roberto said.
The former Eagle Truck Company building used to stand on the plot of land, next to Banner Bank and just past the Interstate 84 exit on Island Avenue, where the new NAPA Auto Parts building will be. The HC Company crew is currently on site and working on the new building’s foundation.
According to Roberto, the work will include pre-engineered metal building — the crews will also be adding to the foundation with concrete masonry units.
The current NAPA Auto Parts, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Chestnut Street, has resided in downtown La Grande for more than 10 years.
The new building will provide added space, a feature that manager Jerry Baker said will be a slight difference from the current location.
Roberto stated that the plans include a second-floor mezzanine, and the new building will also have restrooms and a utility room.
Baker said location and accessibility played a big role in moving NAPA Auto Parts onto Island Avenue.
He noted that some customers had difficulty finding the store on Jefferson, a block off the main Adams Avenue shopping area in downtown La Grande. Upon completion of the construction work, the new store will have increased visibility for locals as well as passersby on the busy Island City strip.
While the new building is under construction, the current NAPA Auto Parts store will continue operations as usual.
Baker added that the transition should be mostly seamless, with the new store being stocked before its opening while the crew moves the current merchandise from the old location.
Roberto noted that HC Company Inc. has a long history with the auto part company, estimating that the general contractors have constructed roughly seven NAPA Auto Parts buildings in the past.
“This is a client that we’d like to take care of and we’ve worked with before,” Roberto said. “We specialize in a lot of things. We do commercial construction, everything from small retail to big commercial and structural steel.”
