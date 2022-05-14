LA GRANDE — An “alarming” increase in drug overdoses is not just an issue on the national news — it is here.
Opioid overdoses in particular accelerated during the pandemic, reaching towns all across the country, and the rising prevalence of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl has reached Union County.
“It’s a crisis and it is alarming,” La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell said. “I’ve been doing this job for nearly 29 years in this community and I have never seen the amount of drugs and the prevalence everywhere.”
Overdoses surgeAccording to Bell, Union County reported 10 total calls for service for drug overdoses in 2020. In 2021, that total jumped up to 45 calls. Through the end of March of 2022, Union County reported 20 drug-related overdose calls — the quantity is a 567% increase from the same timeframe last year and puts the county on pace for more than 100 overdose calls by the end of the year.
In 2021 alone, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 108,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States — according to the study, approximately two thirds of those overdose deaths involved fentanyl or other synthetic opioids. The 15% increase in 2021 came on the heels of an even more drastic rise in 2020, when the CDC reported a 30% increase.
In addition to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on substance abuse nationwide, the significant uptick in overdoses locally may reflect Oregon’s legislation regarding the decriminalization of drugs.
The Center for Human Development, La Grande, released a statement in November 2021 warning of alarming trends in local substance abuse. In April 2022, the Union County Safe Communities Coalition organized a community town hall at La Grande High School, which included Bell, Deputy David Gomez of the Boise County Sheriff’s Office, Dale McQueeney of CHD and Dr. Stephen McIlmoil of Grande Ronde Hospital. The gathering focused on raising awareness in the community about the increasing prevalence of drug abuse.
McIlmoil, an emergency medicine specialist, spoke from the perspective of the ER, noting how increased drug overdoses related to fentanyl have become a driving trend. He stated that such patients entering the emergency room often appear blue in color or close to death.
“It’s a real problem and people need to know about it,” McIlmoil said during the town hall.
La Grande Police Department Lieutenant Jason Hays spoke about naloxone — a medication that blocks the effects of opioids (such as heroin, morphine, fentanyl, etc.) — that can be used to temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. He noted that in many interactions with substance abuse addicts in Union County, the use of naloxone, also known as Narcan, to save a life during an overdose does not result in changed behavior. Instead, the police department has noted more individuals who use the treatment as a fallback.
“More people are overdosing and pushing the limits on their abuse because they know they can be brought back,” Hays said.
Spreading the wordAccording to CHD, the local health center is seeing a shift from accidental overdoses due to fentanyl — a much more potent drug that can be consumed in what appears to be a very small quantity, so users don’t always know how much they are taking — to individuals seeking out the synthetic opioid. The center is pushing community awareness and upping its Narcan giveaway events and education on how to spot an overdose.
Bell stated that substance abuse has been a slow-climbing issue for years locally, sparked in recent years. As local entities grapple with the impacts on the community, the emphasis shifts toward raising awareness and providing necessary resources.
“That’s really been the approach we’ve been taking, just trying to communicate with everybody in the community as much as we can so that there’s awareness,” Bell said. “The idea is to get the information out as wide as we can.”
