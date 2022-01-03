COVE — The Ascension School Camp and Conference Center in Cove will be involved in extensive reseeding work this spring.
The reseeding will be necessary after a vandal damaged a field filled with native grasses in late December.
“Someone went four-wheeling and really ripped out all of the grass,” said Amy Jayne, executive director of the Ascension School Camp and Conference Center.
The vandal drove a vehicle over 20 acres of land filled with 12 native grasses being grown by the Ascension School Camp and Conference Center. The native grasses damaged include big bluegrass, Idaho fescue and western wheatgrass.
It will cost more than $1,000 to reseed the native grasses, Jayne said.
The 20 acres of partially damaged land is part of 80 acres of land at the Ascension School Camp where native vegetation is grown. It includes a 40-acre field where native plants are being grown as a part of a federal government Conservation Resources Enhancement Program. A small portion of this land was also damaged by the vandal.
The Ascension School Camp and Conference Center and the federal government share the cost of maintaining the native vegetation on the Conservation Resources Enhancement Program land.
The 80 acres of land, in addition to its native grasses, has native vegetation including willow trees, serviceberries and camas. All of this native vegetation is protected by fencing around individual plants.
Jayne said one reason it is important to reseed the land is that it is part of the Ascension School Camp’s outdoor school program, which serves school groups throughout the state who come to participate in four day, three night programs.
Jayne said it was disheartening to first see the damage inflicted in late December.
“It was really disappointing,” she said.
Jayne said the native plant program has been very popular in Cove and that the vandalism incident was out of the ordinary.
“It was an isolated incident. The community has been overwhelmingly supportive,” she said.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
