UNION — The scene, for those who looked closely, was a study in contrast.
About 50 aging American flags were being retired during a ceremony conducted in Union by members of VFW High Valley Post 4060 and American Legion Post 43 the morning of Monday, June 14. The flags were tattered, torn and soiled but the veterans firing a blank-shot rifle volley in honor of them were attired impeccably in military dress uniforms.
The men, joined by a number of other veterans, were conducting a retirement ceremony for used flags, one of many conducted throughout the United States as part of an annual Flag Day tradition.
“We do it because of a sense of respect for our flags and country,” said John Craig, finance officer and past commander of La Grande American Legion Post 43.
The retired flags had flown many places including cemeteries, post offices and the homes of veterans.
“A lot of us own our own flag poles,” said Larry Forrest, commander of VFW High Valley Post 4060.
Flags flown on poles are among the most vulnerable to damage because they may be frequently exposed to wind.
“The way the wind blows around here it does not take long for a flag to get tattered,” Forrest said.
All of the flags retired were burned at the conclusion of the retirement ceremony while adhering to the U.S. Flag Code.
Veterans with VFW High Valley Post 4060 and American Legion Post 43 collect tattered, torn and soiled flags each year for the June 14 retirement ceremony. Anyone with American flags that need to be retired is encouraged to give them to VFW High Valley Post 4060 and American Legion Post 43 since this guarantees they will be treated with care as they are retired.
“Do not throw them away,” said Bob Kennon, second vice commander of American Legion Post 43.
VFW High Valley Post 4060 and American Legion Post 43 conducted separate retirement ceremonies for many years on Flag Day before joining six years ago. One reason for the change is that a number of local veterans belong to both service organizations.
“We have a lot of dual members,” Kennon said.
Flag Day’s story, according to americashisotry.gov, dates back at least to 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14.
