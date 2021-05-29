LA GRANDE — Neighbors in La Grande rushed Saturday afternoon, May 29, to save two dogs from a burning mobile home.
The fire broke out at at approximately 6 p.m. at a mobile home at 22 Willow Street. The La Grande Fire Department responded, but neighbors responded first, breaking doors and windows to get out the dogs while the owners were away.
Jon Weyant, a longtime neighbor to the residents, ran inside the smoke filled home, despite his eyes stinging and suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and came out with one of the family pets, Anne, 6. The dog was uninjured. But ee was unable to find the second dog, Hunter, 13.
The family's youngest son, JD Little, arrived and began racing through the home looking for Hunter. His efforts were to no avail.
However, firefighter Jerid Ployhar with the La Grande Fire Department, one of the first on scene with Engine 46, was able to find the dog. Hunter was breathing but seriously injured from smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no person was injured in the blaze.
Little received medical care from firefighters for smoke inhalation.
