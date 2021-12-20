LA GRANDE — A 1-acre lot in northwest La Grande has no holiday decorations or lights, but the Christmas spirit was present on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The site was Neighbors Together’s emergency woodlot, where a monthly giveaway of firewood was in full swing. Anyone who drove to the woodlot could collect a load of free firewood with the help of Nod Palmer, co-director of the woodlot.
Those who came included Lonnie Dayley, of La Grande, who loaded a pickup with wood. He later brought it to the home of a Union County senior who lives alone and is dependent on firewood to keep his home warm each winter. Dayley delivers several loads of wood to his friend each winter.
“I’m so lucky to be able to come here and pick up wood for him,” he said.
The firewood giveaway, conducted by Neighbors Together at 3309 N. Umatilla St., is held the third Saturday of each month from October through March. The program, which is a continuation of one conducted by the former Neighbor to Neighbor organization, has been operating about 15 years.
The wood is available to everyone regardless of income level. However, the limit for each October to March period is one cord of wood.
Palmer said as many as 40 different people come each fall and winter season to pick up firewood. Many come multiple times a season. Altogether, the woodlot gives away 30-50 cords of wood.
The Neighbors Together lot has enough wood to easily make it through March 2022, Palmer said. He noted, though, that there have been years in which he was worried about running out.
Palmer and fellow co-director Jack St. Clair work throughout the year collecting wood from sites, including those where trees have been trimmed, blown down during storms and cut down during tree thinning operations. Wood provided at the lot includes tamarack, popular, red fir and maple. Palmer said maple is one of the best woods for fires because it burns so slowly.
“A maple log will last a whole evening,” he said.
Palmer doubts that any of the wood picked up during giveaway days is ever wasted.
“The majority of the people who come depend on wood for all of their heat,” he said.
Palmer said that some people are so desperate for it that they will pack it into the trunks of their cars.
Everyone who comes to get the wood is gracious.
“It is very heartwarming. They are very thankful,” Palmer said. “Some people have hugged me.”
He said anyone who would like to assist as a volunteer at the woodlot should contact Neighbors Together at 541-963-9126.
“We can never have too many volunteers,” Palmer said.
