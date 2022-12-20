LA GRANDE — The Union County Warming Station has a new home, but its new neighbors have concerns.
The cold-weather shelter secured a new base of operations in early November at 501 Third St., La Grande. The building formerly housed Angelina Senior Assisted Living and comes with a lot of upgrades for the shelter compared to previous locations. However, the station is now in a residential zone and neighbors are uneasy.
“I am a nervous neighbor,” said Tisha Calhoun, who lives near the new location.
Many who live nearby are worried about what the warming shelter's presence means for their neighborhood. They have shared their apprehensions at a Q&A session hosted by the warming shelter's board, on Facebook and with the La Grande City Council. Concerns range from general safety to foot traffic to and from the shelter and the proximity to schools.
What the Union County Warming Station does
The warming station serves Union County residents dealing with short- and long-term housing struggles. Local members of the community came together to create the station spurred by a winter weather-related death in La Grande in 2017.
The overnight shelter in the winter serves a variety of guests — some of whom become regular residents due to being unhoused and some who stay for several weeks between living arrangements. Some guests stay at the station temporarily while they work and save up for the necessary deposits to move into their own housing.
On average, when the the Union County Warming Station is open, it typically has 20 guests a night needing shelter and up to 25 total for meals.
Safety, security top issues
Calhoun, a licensed early learning provider, is frustrated with the warming station. She said she is a supporter of the cold-weather shelter and understands the need but feels it should not be in a residential area. Calhoun said she wishes the board had spoken to people living in the neighborhood before making a decision rather than addressing neighbors after the fact. She said it feels like the board members do not care how she and other people living nearby feel.
“I couldn’t agree more that it’s the perfect building, but it’s a terrible location,” Calhoun said.
Lisa Ladendorff, co-chair of the organization’s board of directors, acknowledged the choice of location for the shelter was not a public process. This was not an attempt by the board to subvert any authority, she said, but rather the organization is following the process laid out under a recent Oregon House bill.
Ladendorff also said more often than not people do not have control over who their neighbors are, and the warming station strives to be a good one. The board is working hand-in-hand with neighbors to address and abate as many concerns as possible.
One of Calhoun's apprehensions about the warming station being in her neighborhood is the lack of monitoring around who is coming and going.
While maintaining a valid form of identification can be difficult for those who are unhoused, last year, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill that would provide free state IDs and up to two free replacement cards for people experiencing homelessness. Often one of the first things community health workers and volunteers help guests with is acquiring identification because it is a crucial step toward employment and housing.
Other neighbors echoed Calhoun's unease during the Q&A session the warming station board hosted in November at Zion Lutheran Church. Many individuals had general safety concerns, which the warming station board and volunteers tried to address by explaining the facility at 501 Third St. has surveillance cameras, and the backyard is surrounded by a tall fence — providing privacy to station residents and neighbors alike.
The warming station board is rewriting the guest agreement policy to reflect the new location, according to Ladendorff. The board also is incorporating suggestions and topics from the meeting.
There always has been a strict policy against guests having or using drugs and alcohol on the premises. Neighbors requested to expand the boundaries of this policy to include nearby properties, Ladendorff said, which the board is working to implement.
Guest also are not allowed to have weapons, including guns, on their person while staying at the warming station. Knives can be stored in a secured lock box when guests get checked in for the night, but no other weapons can be brought onto the property.
Guests who do not comply with the rules face bans — ranging anywhere from one night to the whole season.
Foot traffic also raises worries
Neighbors also said they worried about the increase of foot traffic and questioned how people would be getting to and from the warming station. Residents said they didn't want people cutting through their backyards or lawns.
There are two stops on the yellow bus line operated by Northeast Oregon Transportation near the new location — one stop at Third Street and D Avenue and the Regional Medical Clinic stop on Fourth Street between F and E avenues. Neighbors asked if it was possible to move one of the stops directly to the warming shelter. Ladendorff said the board is working through the necessary steps with the transit company, starting with circulating a petition about the change. This can be a long process, she said, so in the meantime, the station will request guests use the Third Street stop.
The board representatives at the meeting said the warming station has secured transportation voucher funds for buses and taxis.
Residents also expressed concerns about how close the new warming station location is to schools, such as Central Elementary, La Grande High School and Eastern Oregon University. Ladendorff shared at the meeting that 501 Third St. is more than 1,000 feet away from the schools. This is not something the warming station was required to do, but rather something the board chose to do.
The organization will hold regular community meetings the second Saturday of every month starting in January at Le Bebe Cakes Bakery, 1101 Washington Ave., La Grande. These meetings are open for anyone to drop in to discuss questions or concerns with board members and staff.
Police chief weighs in
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell said several property owners and nearby neighbors have reached out to law enforcement about the impact the warming station could have on the safety of their neighborhood and property values.
“I think the building itself is ideal for use as a warming station," he said. "However, I entirely understand the concerns that have been expressed from the neighborhood that the location may not be the most ideal."
Last season, which spanned from November 2021 to March 2022, officers responded to 18 calls for service at the warming station in its previous location, according to the police department’s records. Bell said when the cold-weather shelter does open for this season the department will provide additional police presence and patrols to the area within their staffing capacity.
“Our desire will be to do what we can, within our resource limitations, to provide for the real and felt safety of the neighborhood,” he said. “I can say without any hesitancy that when the warming station is open, it provides a very beneficial resource that our officers are able to direct community members to when they have no place else to be and are in need of a warm place to stay.”
House Bill 4051
La Grande’s city code does not allow a warming station in a residential zone, even under a conditional use permit. However, Oregon House Bill 4051 usurped the building code.
The bill, which the Legislature passed earlier this year, allows shelters for the unhoused, including warming stations, to be established anywhere in Oregon cities regardless of codes if the applicant submits a request to their city by July 1, 2023. It prevents cities from stopping the opening of a shelter as long as it meets building codes for public buildings, including handicapped accessibility and fire safety.
HB 4051 is related to House Bill 2006, which the Legislature approved in 2021, to make it easier for housing for the homeless to be established. The primary difference between HB 2006 and HB 4051 is that HB 2006 had a July 1, 2022, deadline for applying for permission to open a warming station.
