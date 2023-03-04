ELGIN — Brad Attig, founder of Reinventing Rural, will be leading a conversation in Elgin on Thursday, March 9, about building a thriving, community-supported local economy.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Hale Turner Theater, 831 Alder St.
Attig, a fourth-generation Oregonian, will lead a discussion on building an entrepreneurial environment in the small communities in the region and present pathways to support the creativity and initiative needed to revitalize rural. Attig believes rural communities can become creative entrepreneurial centers and he advocates that small places can take simple steps that can quickly impact the local economy and energize an entire community .
This free event is open to all and is sponsored by Northeast Oregon Economic Development District and Reinventing Rural and made possible through Business Oregon funding.
Business bootcamp workshop set for March 10-11
The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District and its partner, Reinventing Rural, are excited to bring the CO.STARTERS Bootcamp business workshop to Elgin on March 10-11.
This two-day workshop is designed for entrepreneurs to learn, strategize, problem-solve and apply business basics to their ideas or ventures. With facilitation by Brad Attig, participants will gain a deep understanding of their business model, learn to effectively market their business and build momentum through smart goal setting.
While there is no cost to attend, seats are limited and participants must commit to attending both days of the workshop. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.
