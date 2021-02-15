LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees will discuss new academic programs, legislative priorities, strategic goals and the university governance structure when it meets Thursday, Feb. 18, via Zoom.
Following opening comments and financial reports, the board will hear updates on the state legislative session “as public universities collaborate to obtain greater funding for higher education,” according to the EOU press release.
Trustees also will review the university’s annual report and check on progress toward completing the goals in EOU’s strategic framework. The board will consider approving two new academic programs: agriculture entrepreneurship and a special education teaching licensure.
In addition, the board will hear from representatives of the EOU Foundation and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ad Hoc Committee.
The public may watch the meeting at livestream.com/eou/governance. Proceedings begin at 9 a.m. and are scheduled to conclude at 4:20 p.m.
The full agenda is available at www.eou.edu/governance/board-meeting-schedule.
Written comments or requests to provide oral comment can be submitted to board@eou.edu. Contact Ella Maloy at emaloy@eou.edu or 541-962-4101 for additional information.
