LG City Council 2022 (copy)
Justin Rock, far left, Gary Lillard, second from left, and John Bozarth, far right, sit at the dias during a meeting at La Grande City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The council will have a different look in January when new councilors are sworn in.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — While mail-in ballots will continue to arrive until Nov. 15, the majority of votes have been counted and the unofficial election results are in for La Grande.

A mix of new and familiar faces will join the city council. First-time councilors Molly King and Denise Wheeler and returning councilor Corrine Dutto will be sworn into office in January. Justin Rock will be the new mayor of La Grande.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

