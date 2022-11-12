Justin Rock, far left, Gary Lillard, second from left, and John Bozarth, far right, sit at the dias during a meeting at La Grande City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The council will have a different look in January when new councilors are sworn in.
LA GRANDE — While mail-in ballots will continue to arrive until Nov. 15, the majority of votes have been counted and the unofficial election results are in for La Grande.
A mix of new and familiar faces will join the city council. First-time councilors Molly King and Denise Wheeler and returning councilor Corrine Dutto will be sworn into office in January. Justin Rock will be the new mayor of La Grande.
"I'm very excited," Rock said. "I feel good. I feel like I ran a good, positive race and the results are showing."
Rock received 63.4% of the vote while Mathew Miles totaled 36.1% as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to unofficial election results.
Rock and Miles ran to replace outgoing Mayor Steve Clements, who announced in February he would not seek another term. Clements has served four terms as mayor, winning his first election in 2014.
As mayor-elect, Rock is grateful for the remaining time he will serve with Clements. He is looking forward to learning from the outgoing mayor — who has a wealth of knowledge about the position.
Miles congratulated Rock on his victory. While he would have preferred a different outcome, he said he looks forward to Rock’s leadership for the city.
“The issues remain the issues,” Miles said. “I’m looking forward to his leadership in addressing these challenges. There are no easy answers. It takes everyone working together.”
Miles thanked everyone who supported him and helped with his campaign efforts in a post to his campaign Facebook.
Dutto with 55.6% of the vote leads in the race for Position 7 over Cody Vela, who has 44%. Both ran to fill the city council position currently held by Rock.
“I’m excited to be back on the council,” said Dutto, who in the past served as a councilor.
Addressing the need for housing in La Grande remains a high priority for Dutto. Over the course of her term she hopes to help find ways to increase the housing stock.
In a post to his campaign Facebook page, Vela commended Dutto for her victory and said he plans to apply for open committee or commission positions to gain insight into the inner workings of city government. Vela was unavailable for additional comment.
The other contested race was for Position 6 on the council. Wheeler has 58% of the vote, just ahead of David Moyal’s 41.6%.
Wheeler was not available for comment, but in a Facebook post to her campaign page she thanked everyone who voted and supported her during the election process.
Wheeler and Moyal ran to replace John Bozarth, who has served more than 10 years on the city council.
Moyal is unsure if he will run for city council again in the future.
“I’m disappointed I didn’t win, but life will go on,” he said.
King is the only candidate on the ballot running unopposed. She will join the council in Position 5 in January. King will replace Gary Lillard, who has served various positions within the city for almost 30 years.
