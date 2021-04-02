LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is set to add a pair of new assistant principals.
The school district has announced Chelsea Hurliman, now vice principal at Baker High School, will become the next assistant principal at La Grande Middle School and Jennifer Melendez, dean of students at Elmhurst Elementary School in Tacoma, Washington, will be the next assistant principal at Central Elementary School.
Hurliman will succeed Chris Wagner at the middle school. Wagner will become the school’s new principal July 1 after Kyle McKinney, who has worked there as principal the past 14 years, retires.
Melendez will succeed Monica West at Central. West was earlier named Central’s next principal. West will succeed Suzy Mayes who is retiring. Mayes has been Central’s principal since the fall of 2014.
Melendez was a elementary instructional coach, an English language development teacher and coach, and a summer program administrator before taking her current position.
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza in a press release welcomed both Hurliman and Melendez to the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.