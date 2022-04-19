Gerald Hopkins, president of the Elgin Historical Society, pauses for a moment under a lantern Saturday, May, 1, 2021, within the former Elgin Jail at the Elgin Museum. A retired educator, Hopkins is also the author of two volumes of “Humor in the Class, or Why Christopher Columbus Sailed Away from His Wife.”
ISLAND CITY — Gerald Hopkins retired as an educator about five years ago, but he has not stopped sharing the joy he experienced while serving as a teacher and a principal for 33 years.
Book two of his series “Humor in the Class, or Why Christopher Columbus Sailed Away from His Wife,” is proof. Volume 2, like volume 1, is filled with quotes from children in the schools where Hopkins worked, which are as humorous as they are heartwarming and enlightening.
Volume 2 features many gems teachers at Hopkins’ schools passed on, such as the answer a teacher received from a child asked to name the four seasons: “Salt, pepper, mustard and vinegar.”
Participating in such exchanges or hearing them brought delight to Hopkins’ career.
“Trying to see and hear the world through the eyes of a child adds zest and enjoyment and keeps all of us feeling young at heart. Seeing these special individuals share their lives and humor often brought a tear of happiness to my own life,” Hopkins wrote in the introduction of his new book.
Hopkins wrote down comments from students as soon as he heard them. He would grab anything available to record them.
“Sometimes I would even write on napkins,” Hopkins said.
He said that such steps were critical because memories can be fleeting.
“Often I would hear my fellow educators laugh and share what one of their students might have said, and remark that they would never forget that special moment,” Hopkins said.
But, he noted, “Time takes its toll, so I have attempted to record another collection of these comments in my second book.”
Most of the student comments in Hopkins’ new book are ones he heard personally, but there are others that were shared with him, including by his wife, Mary, also a retired educator.
One comment is from a child who gave an educator a carnation and said, “This is for you, teacher, but I have to take it home tonight. It is my mother’s.”
The first edition of “Humor in the Class, or Why Christopher Columbus Sailed Away from His Wife” was published in 1994. The second part of its title is one of the children’s quotes in the series’ inaugural book.
Hopkins gathered the comments in his books during his time serving as principal of Huntington Elementary School and North Powder Elementary School.
