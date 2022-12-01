The Cove Public Library, 606 Main St., shown here on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, will be the site of a new tradition in Cove. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be conducted outside the library Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Holiday activities from 6-7 p.m. are planned at the library and the fire station across the street.
COVE — A new Christmas tradition is set to start in Cove.
The first community Christmas tree lighting ceremony in at least three decades, perhaps ever, will be conducted in Cove at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in front of the community’s library. The lights of a 12-foot grand fir will be lit at the ceremony after which everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to sing Christmas songs together. The Cove High School choir will be among the groups singing holiday songs everyone will be encouraged to sing along with.
“We want to bring the community together for the holidays," said Melissa Over, a member of the Cove Community Association, which is sponsoring the tree lighting ceremony with help from the city of Cove, the Cove Rural Fire Department and the Ascension School Camp and Conference Center.
Over wants the tree lighting ceremony to become an annual event.
“We hope to start a community tradition and a memory maker for our children," she said.
Festivities leading up to the ceremony will start at 6 p.m. The library will be open for a holiday storytime session where adults will read Christmas classics to children, and at the fire department building across the street hot chocolate and cookies will be served. The library is at 606 Main St. and the fire station is at 607 Main St.
The two-block area on Main Street where the holiday activities will take place will be blocked off to traffic from 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 10, allowing people to move freely and safely between the library and the fire station.
Over sees the tree lighting ceremony becoming a tradition similar to the Cove Cherry Fair, which was revived by the Cove Community Association in 2000 after an 83-year break and has been very popular since then.
“It has really grown over the years into a great event," Over said of the Cherry Fair.
Over said the idea of having a Christmas tree lighting ceremony came up during a meeting of the CCA’s board following this year’s Cherry Fair. Members of the CCA expressed interest in putting on another community event and a decision was later made to start the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Cove Mayor Sherry Haeger is excited about the upcoming event.
“I know that it will celebrate our community and bring a cohesive feeling to our community,” she said.
The Christmas tree to be lit will be cut from a site near Cove and set up outside the library sometime in the next week, Over said. The tree is being donated by Cove residents Kay Fioror and Kent Osterberg.
Over said the response to the announcement of the holiday tree lighting ceremony has been tremendous and many people have volunteered to assist with it.
