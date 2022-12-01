Cove Public Library front on (copy)

The Cove Public Library, 606 Main St., shown here on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, will be the site of a new tradition in Cove. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be conducted outside the library Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Holiday activities from 6-7 p.m. are planned at the library and the fire station across the street.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

COVE — A new Christmas tradition is set to start in Cove.

The first community Christmas tree lighting ceremony in at least three decades, perhaps ever, will be conducted in Cove at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in front of the community’s library. The lights of a 12-foot grand fir will be lit at the ceremony after which everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to sing Christmas songs together. The Cove High School choir will be among the groups singing holiday songs everyone will be encouraged to sing along with.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

