LA GRANDE — Scott Newman, the new executive director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce, is in a paradoxical position.
Newman, who came to the Grande Ronde Valley from Wisconsin, is a new face in Union County, but his learning curve about the community is anything but steep because of his family ties in the area.
“It is kind of cool. It is why the move here has been easy,” Newman said during a gathering Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s office.
Newman is joining three members of his family who already live here — his wife, Kimberly Newman, who is executive assistant to Eastern Oregon University President Tom Insko; his daughter, Jillian, a freshman at EOU; and his sister, Rae Ette Newman, a professor in EOU’s college of education.
In addition, Newman moved here with his youngest son, Korey, who is set to be a sophomore at La Grande High School. Newman’s oldest son, Jaece, chose to remain in Wisconsin.
Newman comes to Union County armed with a firsthand understanding of what running businesses involves. He formerly was an owner of TECH Enterprises, a family company based in Madison, Wisconsin, that manufactures and distributes household cleaning products.
Newman also operated a disc jockey business in Wisconsin for 20 years, playing at events such as wedding receptions and parties.
Newman said he is impressed with the business climate he has found in Union County.
“The environment is fantastic. It is very vibrant,” he said. “I am looking forward to expanding business opportunities, while working with the city and the county.”
Newman is succeeding Suzannah Moore-Hemann, who served as the chamber’s executive director for three years. She left the chamber at the end of December to take a position as assistant director of stewardship and scholarship awards at Eastern Oregon University. Moore-Hemann thinks Newman will do an outstanding job as the next executive director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m super excited. He has a great perspective, and his business background will help him connect with people,” she said.
Moore-Hemann said Newman will bring a fresh perspective to the position.
“This will help drive the chamber to the next level of success,” she said.
Newman, who is from Stoughton, Wisconsin, will wear two professional hats in Union County. He has also been hired by EOU to work as a public address announcer at Mountaineer sports events.
Newman served as the public address announcer at sporting events for six years at Stoughton High School before moving to La Grande. He said he has a passion for doing PA work.
“It is fun to get the crowd involved,” he said. “When you have fun, the crowd has fun.”
