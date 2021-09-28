COVE — Sometimes less is more, a thought that likely entered the minds of some Cove Elementary School students recently as they tested mini trampolines after school.
The children are part of a new after-school program, the Leopards Club. The group had just created mini trampolines with boxes and rubber bands. Ping-Pong balls were then tossed onto the trampolines to see how far or high they bounced. Some students were surprised to see that the trampolines with a large number of rubber bands overlapping one another had less spring than those with fewer ones.
The reason was not mysterious.
“The trampolines with a lot of rubber bands were more rigid,” said Lacey Baird, the instructor for Leopards Club members in kindergarten through second grade and a substitute teacher in the Cove School District.
The trampolines are one many items being created during a two-week Inventor Workshop phase of the new Cove Elementary School after-school program. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, students created mini aqueducts after learning how the Romans constructed them more than 2,000 years ago. Leopards Club members, using straws and gravity, devised creations that transferred several cups of water from one container to another over a distance of about 2 feet.
The after-school sessions, all free, run for about two hours Monday through Thursday and will continue throughout the school year. Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit got the program started in part because of community input.
“A number of people told me they thought there was a need for after-school activities for children,” Pettit said.
Cove is operating a program provided by Right At School, an Evanston, Illinois, company that provides after-school enrichment programs. Cove’s after-school program is a pilot project for Right At School. Pettit said normally the company runs its after-school program by itself, providing its own teachers and doing all the necessary work with little school district help. Right At School also charges families of students in the program about $100 for every two-week session they attend.
Right At School is providing the Cove School District total autonomy in running its program as a pilot project. Right At School sends activity materials and provides curriculum for teachers and advice but nothing else.
Leopards Club is being paid for with a $35,000 grant from the Oregon’s Student Investment Account, which is funded by Oregon’s Student Success Act, passed by the Legislature about three years ago.
Petit said the Leopards Club, which has at least 25 children taking part, is off to a promising start because of its teachers. Baird is joined by Carolyn Stewart, who instructs students in third-fifth grades and is an instructional aide at Cove Elementary School.
“Their work is making the program a success,” Pettit said. “They are great people and have a passion for serving the school and teaching children.”
Baird and Stewart started the program by leading a two-week Toy Makers section at the start of the school year. Students made items such as yo-yos and kaleidoscopes.
All Leopards Club sessions begin with children being served healthy snacks in the school district’s cafeteria, before going on to a series of games outdoors and a reading session followed by an activity project for the day.
Baird noted that the program is helping children to become friends with children of different ages.
“They are learning together,” she said.
In a number of cases older students are taking younger ones under their wings.
“This is helping the younger children developmentally,” Baird said.
