LA GRANDE — The statistic is eye popping and Robert Kleng, the director of Eastern Oregon University Head Start, speaks of it with a sense of urgency.
Research, Kleng said, indicates that 80% of the development of our brains takes place during the first three years of life, a big reason why the educator is elated about the recent start of construction on Timber Ridge Apartments, which are expected be finished by the summer of 2023.
The 82-unit apartment complex is being built on a 4.79-acre lot on East Q Avenue between 26th and 27th streets in northeast La Grande.
Plans for the apartment complex, which will provide housing for lower-income families and individuals and cost $38.2 million, call for it to have a classroom for Early Head Start, a program that provides education services to infants and toddlers through age 3.
“I am over the moon excited," Kleng said of the opportunity to provide education services to infants and toddlers during such a critical time in their brain development.
Kleng is glad more people are beginning to appreciate just how extensive cerebral development is from birth to age 3.
“This has long been overlooked," he said.
Kleng is grateful for the support the builders of Timber Ridge Apartments have provided EOU Head Start.
“They built it in and did not charge us a dime," he said.
The classroom will be in an 8,000 square-foot community center at Timber Ridge Apartments.
Kleng said that without it, EOU Head Start would not have been able to offer Early Head Start in a classroom setting. He explained that it is possible to get grants for the operation of programs like Early Head Start but almost impossible to get grants for building of classroom structures.
EOU Head Start has an Early Head Start program, but it is a home-based program rather than operating in a central location.
EOU Head Start staff make regular visits to families of children age 3 and younger. The program teaches parents how to best help with their child’s development and shows parents they are a “child’s first and important teacher," Kleng said.
The educator said one great thing about having an Early Head Start at Timber Ridge is that parents and their infants and toddlers will all be living in the apartment complex.
“They will be neighbors. This will create such a network of support," Kleng said.
The Early Head Start classroom at Timber Ridge will add to the network of EOU Head Start centers in La Grande, Elgin, Union and Baker City for 4- and 5-year-olds. The organization’s services are available at no cost to qualifying families in Union and Baker counties.
Timber Ridge Apartments will be built by Hunt Capital Partners, of Encino, California, in collaboration with the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority and Community Development Partners Oregon, of Portland.
Hunt Capital Partners is the tax credit syndication division of Hunt Companies, Inc. Hunt Capital Partners’ specialties include the sponsorship of federal and state low-income housing, according to a press release from Maize Marketing in Woodland Hill, California.
Northeast Oregon Housing Authority will be the owner and property manager of Timber Ridge Apartments, and Community Development Partners is serving as Timber Ridge’s developer. Portland-based Bremik Construction is the general contractor and Ink Built Architecture, also of Portland, is the project’s architect.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.