ELGIN — A new event is being added to the Elgin Stampede, a move meant to keep the event’s rodeo vibrant and the name of one of its beloved leaders on the forefront of the public’s mind for many years.
The Stampeders’ board of directors has announced that Xtreme Bronc Riding is being added to the lineup, an event that will be named in honor of longtime volunteer and leader Ty Hallgarth, who died in January.
“He gave his heart and soul to the Elgin Stampede. We want to keep his memory alive,” said Lara Moore, the secretary of the Elgin Stampeders.
Hallgarth, 53, had been president of the Elgin Stampeders since 2017 and a member of the Stampeders board since 2013. He was president of the Stampeders when the Elgin rodeo was named the best small rodeo on the Columbia River Circuit in 2017.
Randy Burgess, president of the Elgin Stampeders, credits Hallgarth with working harder than anyone at the Elgin Stampede grounds when the rodeo or other events there were coming up.
“He was always the first one there and the last one to leave,” he said.
Burgess said Hallgarth was not the type of leader attracted to the spotlight.
“He was a behind-the-scenes guy,” he said. “He pointed you in the right direction, and if you needed something he made sure that you had it.”
Rob Moore, vice president of the Elgin Stampeders, said Hallgarth had a remarkable ability to repair things, noting that he could fix everything from water lines to bucking chutes.
“He was a handy person to have at the arena,” he said.
People who needed tips on fixing items at their homes also often sought out Hallgarth.
“He was always lending a helping hand,” Moore said.
Hallgarth was adept at more than fixing things, Moore said, adding Hallgarth spent a lot time working to keep the Stampede grounds looking sharp.
Hallgarth always had a good disposition regardless of what he was doing.
“He had the greatest smile and laugh,” Moore said. “You could always tell it was him by his laugh.”
The first Xtreme Bronc Riding event will be held during this year’s Elgin Stampede, which is set to run from Wednesday, July 6, to Saturday, July, 9. The bronc riding event, scheduled for July 7, is formally titled the Elgin Stampede Bucking in the Blues Ty Hallgarth Memorial Xtreme Bronc Riding. Xtreme Bronc Riding is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association but it will be separate from the Stampede’s regular PRCA rodeo on July 8-9.
Burgess said Hallgarth liked everything about rodeo and particularly enjoyed watching bucking horses, but helping people and being with them is what he liked most.
“He had a love for people and was genuinely a great guy,” Moore said. “He was a genuine friend.”
Moore also recalled Hallgarth’s humility, saying he never sought recognition for his contributions to the Elgin Stampede.
“He did not want fame or glory. He just did it because he loved it,” Moore said.
A statement on the Elgin Stampeders website following his death painted a picture of the void Hallgarth, who grew up in Elgin, left behind.
“We lost our organization’s president, but more importantly, we lost a Stampede family member and an incredible friend,” the statement reads. “A big smile. A contagious laugh. A work ethic and talent that put all of us to shame. A love for rodeo and for our community. Our world is different without him, and his absence will be felt for years to come.”
