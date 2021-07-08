LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Forestry has put new fire restrictions in place across Union, Baker, Wallowa, Umatilla and parts of Malheur, Grant and Morrow Counties in order to prevent and minimize the chances of human-caused wildfires in the areas.
“This year has been unique in the sense that we are seeing large fires around the region several weeks ahead of when we would normally expect them,” Steve Meyer, Baker Wildland Fire supervisor, said in a press release. “With the thunderstorms that have been hitting the area, we must consider our options in reducing the number of preventable fires.”
These rules will go into effect on Friday, July 9 on all private, state, county, municipal and trivial lands in the affected counties. They will likely stay in place throughout the summer.
Below are some of the restrictions:
- Open fires, such as campfires or charcoal fires, are banned. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed.
- Debris burning is prohibited.
- Non-industrial chainsaw use is prohibited.
- Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, or at a cleared area free of flammable vegetation.
- Use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and ATVs, is prohibited except on improved roads, except for commercial and agricultural purposes.
- When traveling off of state highways, county roads, and driveways, drivers must carry: one shovel and one gallon of water or one 2 1⁄2 pound fire extinguisher.
- Cutting, grinding and welding of metal is prohibited.
- Mowing of dried and cured grass with power driven equipment is prohibited.
- Use of fireworks is prohibited.
- Use of exploding targets is prohibited.
- Using ammunition with a pyrotechnic charge in its base is prohibited.
