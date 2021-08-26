ISLAND CITY — Oregon Food Bank truck drivers have made more than 1,000 weekly deliveries to Union County over the past three decades.
All of the deliveries have helped improve the lives of many residents, but none were as historic as one made by an Oregon Food Bank truck driver on Monday, Aug. 23.
At 11 a.m. an OFB truck driven by Willie Prevo delivered a shipment of 19,600 pounds of food, including peanut butter, hash browns, produce and milk, to the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank’s new distribution center in Island City. It was the first delivery of food made to the 8,500-square-foot center.
Margaret Davidson, executive director of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, which operates the regional food bank, was elated to see the new center up and running Monday.
“This is all joy. (Aug. 23) was a great day,” she said.
More space, more food for those who need it
The center is in the former PGG building in Island City, which Community Connection purchased and renovated.
The nearly 20,000 pounds of food items delivered Aug. 23 barely put a dent in the capacity of the new food distribution center, which is eight times larger than the regional food bank’s previous storage site at the Union County Senior Center in La Grande.
The new distribution center will not only provide more space inside but also outside, with an expansive parking area, making it much easier and safer for large trucks to make deliveries. Davidson noted that it was difficult for trucks to make deliveries at the Union County Senior Center because it has a significantly smaller parking area that in the day time can become crowded.
“There is a lot more space and less congestion,” she said of the new site.
Prevo said it is much easier to drive his truck in the more expansive parking lot of the new distribution center.
“I did not have to worry about avoiding parked cars,” he said. “That was nice.”
The new distribution center also has a covered outdoor delivery area where forklift operators will pick up food pallets and drive them to the large building. At the old distribution center forklift operators picked up food pallets in an uncovered area, which meant that in the winter they sometimes had to drive over snow and ice to get food inside, according to Audrey Smith, manager of the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank.
Smith noted the larger center will make it possible to store food longer. This means that when the regional food bank receives an unusually large quantity of one item, it will be possible to make sure that all of the local food banks it serves in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties will receive a portion of it. Before, the regional food bank would have to distribute large shipments quickly because it did not have room to store it. Sometimes that meant not all local food banks received it.
The new center will also put the food bank in a position to better address community emergencies, such as those that could be caused by natural disasters and extended power outages, Davidson said.
The distribution center’s move to Island City will have no impact on the services it offers to the public at the Union County Senior Center. All services there now will continue at its present site, including food distribution.
Community Connection began its search for a new distribution center building 2-1/2 years ago after receiving an order from the Federal Transit Administration stating that in the future it could no longer use the space at the Union County Senior center for food storage.
The FTA issued its order because the food bank’s location was originally built to serve as a site for the operation of a public transportation operation, Davidson said. Northeast Oregon Public Transit, which Community Connection also operates, will soon use the site to house vehicles and equipment.
While the FTA order spurred Community Connection to begin searching in earnest for a new distribution center site, Davidson noted that the organization has needed a larger distribution center for a long time. She said the search for a new site was discouraging at times but everything worked out for the best.
“It all came through like it was meant to be. We ended up with an ideal site,” she said.
The total cost of the new food center project will come to $1.064 million, which includes the purchase price of the building. The funding has been provided by about eight grants, by Community Connection and by donations from individuals and businesses.
The Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank provides food to about 18 pantries in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties, plus additional sites including Department of Human Services offices. The food bank provided 1.3 million pounds of food in 2020.
