LA GRANDE — Greenwood Elementary School’s future is coming into sharper focus.
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza announced Thursday, April 22, that Dawn Guentert, an educator in the Umatilla School District, is Greenwood’s next principal.
Guentert, the principal of Clara Brownell Middle School in Umatilla, will succeed Ryan Westenskow as principal at Greenwood, pending school board approval, on July 1. Westenskow will step down at the end of June to become a school principal in the North Santiam School District.
Guentert is finishing her third year as principal at Clara Brownell Middle School and her 14th year in the Umatilla School District. She was an instructional coach for students in kindergarten through 12th grade for three years and a high school science teacher for eight years prior to becoming Clara Bownell’s principal.
The educator was a middle and high school level science teacher in the Elgin School District prior to joining the Umatilla School District.
Guentert, a La Grande resident the past 30 years, has a bachelor of science degree in biology and a master’s degree in teaching from Eastern Oregon University.
Mendoza said Guentert believes the key to student achievement starts with creating a safe environment that is built on strong relationships and support.
“She believes that student achievement is a byproduct of those connections and she looks forward to building those strong relationships with our students, staff, and families. We look forward to having her as part of our school district,” Mendoza said.
Westenskow, who has been at Greenwood for six years, will serve as the principal of Sublimity School in Marion County. Sublimity School serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Greenwood fifth-grade teacher Missy Rinker credited Westenskow with doing an outstanding job.
“He leads the school with compassion and puts the needs of kids first,” Rinker said.
Megan Sherer, another fifth-grade teacher at Greenwood, also has words of praise.
“He is the best principal I have worked for,” said Sherer, who has taught for about half a dozen principals during her career.
Mendoza said Westenskow has drawn on excellent people and leadership skills to do an outstanding job of leading Greenwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.