UNION — The Veterans of Foreign War High Valley Post 4060 is looking to get a new service group up and running for local first responders and veterans.
The new group will be open to all first responders, including military, firefighters, law enforcement and emergency medical technicians. The group will be managed by its members, opening the doors for assistance and camaraderie among all those who serve or have served their countries and their communities, military and civilian.
“We’ve got some veterans in the Union and Cove area that would like to join the VFW, but because they didn’t serve in a conflict they’re not eligible,” said Ken McCormack, a member of the VFW Post 4060, based in Union. “We decided to start a new group that would be like the VFW or American Legion, but is made up of all the first responders.”
The new group will allow for first responders to take part in a group very similar to the VFW and American Legion, while military members are also encouraged to join. Members or former members of the military who did not serve in conflict are also eligible to join the group.
According to McCormack, the members of VFW Post 4060 are working to assist in the organizing of the new group, and the first responders group is currently utilizing the VFW building at 518 N. Main Street in Union for interest meetings.
“Hopefully they’ll want to make the organization grow into what the VFW or American Legion is,” McCormack said. “We’re going to give them free rein of our post. It would be their post to do with, per say, as long as it doesn’t conflict with what we’re doing.”
The group has already met several times, scheduling monthly meetings for prospective members. While Post 4060 is providing the space, the new group will not be officially associated with the VFW.
McCormack noted that the new group will be entirely member-run, most likely electing a president and other positions to lead the group.
Once the organization structure is established, the group can begin organizing more events and fundraisers down the line.
“This group would have its own set of bylaws and its own officers,” McCormack said. “We’re in the infant stages. We’re just trying to get people to come by and talk to them right now.”
VFW Post 4060 Commander Larry Forrest said he is hopeful the new group can draw a younger crowd who may not be familiar with the VFW or may not be aware of resources available. Forrest noted that the VFW has connections with professionals experienced in helping frontline service workers and former military members in dealing with PTSD.
According to Forrest, the two groups can easily coexist in the future through events and resources. He said the Union VFW is hoping the new group will become recognized as a community asset that is available to veterans and first responders.
Just months into the process of creating the new group, prospective members include individuals from the Union Interagency Hotshot Crew, out-of-state law enforcement officers, veterans who did not serve overseas and members of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
“The biggest thing is going to be getting all the first responders together, selecting a set of officers, creating a set of bylaws and then listing it as a nonprofit organization,” McCormack said. “We’ve got a lot of things we need to do once we get the members together.”
He emphasized that groups like the VFW and American Legion are crucial for veterans in dealing with the trauma that can often stem from their experiences in the military.
“The first responders all at some point in their life will run into the PTSD problem,” McCormack said. “The idea of this group is for first responders to also be able to get together and talk with each other and try to help with the PTSD.”
