UNION — Students once built robots in the large west classroom of Union High School’s gym building.
Today, the Union High School robotics program is stronger than ever but students coming to the large west gym building classroom are reaching for silverware instead of computer hardware.
A comeback story that has faculty and students excited is the reason.
Union High School’s food science program, which was cut about 25 years ago because of budget issues, is back. Food science classes started being taught again at the high school this winter.
“We are giving students a chance to learn cooking basics," said Karolyn Kelley, Union High School’s food science and agriculture teacher.
Students in the program are also being taught about the intricacies of agriculture’s link to the world’s food supply. Meanwhile, students are learning about robotics in a better equipped building on the north side of campus.
Union High School students are learning basics in an optimal setting — a spacious and well-equipped kitchen.
“It is a high-end kitchen," said Kelley, who is also the high school's FFA advisor.
It is a kitchen created with help from a $125,000 Revitalization Grant from the Oregon Department of Education. The kitchen's features include new gas and electric ovens, microwave ovens, refrigerators and a flat screen for watching educational videos. The creation of the kitchen started in the fall 2022 and was completed earlier this year.
Union High School student Cayden Pansevicius is delighted to have the chance to work in the new kitchen.
“It is providing a tremendous learning experience," Pansevicius said. "I get hands-on experience in an environment in which I can learn from my mistakes."
Students must earn a food handlers permits from the state early in their food science classes before they can continue. The permits are also needed by many working at restaurants. Kelley said students with food handler permits will be at an advantage if they later seek work at restaurants.
Kelley noted the food science classes are designed to boost even students who do not go to work in the restaurant industry.
“They will learn life skills they will be able to use the rest of their lives," she said.
The new kitchen at Union High School was built with the help of many local contractors, including Elgin Electric which provided a discount for its services. Other contractors who assisted with the project included Fox Electric, A and M Plumbing, Miller’s Home Center and Air Fusion.
“They were all part of our team," Kelley said.
Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells credits Kelley’s work with playing a critical role in reviving the high school's food science program. Wells said Kelley was the one who wrote the application for the state revitalization grant.
“Her work is what made all of this possible," Wells sad.
