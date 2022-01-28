LA GRANDE — A new law passed in the 2021 legislative session in Oregon is now taking effect, and will automatically expunge juvenile arrest records of everyone who turns 18.
Senate Bill 575, otherwise known as the Youth Expunction Reform Act, saw wide support in the House, passing 54-1. It also passed the Senate, 26-3, and went into effect Sept. 25, 2021.
Under this new law, notices will be sent to teenagers who have records with the juvenile department on their 18th birthday, notifying them of the expunction. The new law does not affect convictions, only arrest records and other records relating to a juvenile’s arrest.
Nor is the law retroactive — anyone who is already 18 or older will have to file a request with the juvenile department through existing application processes for expungement in order to have their record cleared.
“Choices have consequences. Lord knows I made (mistakes) when I was a kid that had some pretty negative consequences,” said Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen. “But I don’t think they should be held over a kid’s head. Once they learn from their mistake and pay for the consequences, if they turn 18 and it goes away, I’m all for that.”
Bowen spoke from experience — in his youth, he was cited for disorderly conduct. A framed record of that 1993 citation hangs in his office as a reminder that people can change course in life.
He said that most juvenile criminal cases can be addressed through education, structure and consequence at the home. If the home life of a juvenile does not provide those elements, then the juvenile department can provide them, he said. Bowen noted that in some serious crimes, like ones that victimize a person, should stick for a considerable amount of time, if not life in certain circumstances.
The new law does not affect records relating to serious crimes such as assault, manslaughter and other sexual or violent crimes. It also does not affect education transcripts or medical records not related to insanity pleas. Those records will remain with the juvenile department and are exempt from expungement.
Under the new law, people with prior arrest records that are expunged will be able to say that the arrest never happened without having to file paperwork with the juvenile department. However, they will still have records for any federal-level arrests, which operate on a different system.
That distinction is important for individuals in the system if they seek out careers with exhaustive background checks, such as public service, military, or security clearance investigations. They may also face challenges when filling out a rental application.
“I think it’s great for kids to be able to do this because a lot of them grow up and forget the original records,” said Digna Moreno, Umatilla County Juvenile Division Supervisor. “And so I think it’s great that we’re able to do this for them. Some of them want to enlist in the service and sometimes their records may get in the way.”
So with it being automatic, it helps the process.”
Moreno said that the new law will increases the amount of work for her department, but that it won’t be a bother.
“It’s a little bit more time consuming, but I think it’s also great for the kids when they come into our system when they see they have this opportunity for the record to be destroyed at the age of 18,” Moreno said. “It gives them a huge carrot to work toward completing their conditions of supervision, being successful and staying out of legal trouble.”
According to a supporting testimony to the bill, a comprehensive analysis conducted by the Oregon Juvenile Department Directors’ Association showed that the cost of this legislation will be $1.35 million annually.
“If a kid recognizes the error of his ways and grows up out of it,” Bowen said, “then by all means, have a clean slate when you become an adult.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.