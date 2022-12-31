ENTERPRISE — Liz Cedarbrook is a perfect fit for her new position as the Enterprise librarian.
A self-proclaimed lifelong reader — “I read all the time,” she said — she spent hours and hours in the library as a child.
“In my childhood I spent a lot of time in the library in Oregon City where I grew up,” she said.
She added that she appreciates the cozy feeling of the Enterprise Public Library.
“I love this building,” she said.
Cedarbrook assumed the position as librarian when Denine Rautenstrauch retired in November. Cedarbrook had been the assistant librarian and trained with Rautenstrauch.
She said so far “things are pretty much the same” and that Rautenstrauch had “things down to a science.”
Children’s programs are a big interest of Cedarbrook’s. She said she is interested in a program called the “Library of Things” where children can check out items such as family nature exploration kits. The summer reading program at the library is popular and she is considering beginning a winter reading program during the school’s winter break.
Now, she said she is “focused on the transition and getting an assistant in here.”
This is a slower time for the library, she said, so there is time to ease into her position.
Cedarbrook has lived off and on in Wallowa County for 23 years. She has a background in accounting and worked for the Northeast Oregon Health Education Center at Eastern Oregon University as the coordinator of medical students from Oregon Health Science University who were doing their rural medicine rotations.
She would like to see patronage increase at Enterprise’s library and one of her goals is “getting the word out that the library is here to help (patrons of the library) find resources,” she said.
If the Enterprise library does not have a particular book, it can often get the book through the interlibrary loan system.
“It goes all the way to Hood River,” she said, and uses a courier system that picks up books twice a week and brings the requested books to Enterprise.
Cedarbrook said that even though the library has a budget it has to work within, it can still order some new books every month.
“We find new books if we can,” she said.
She is also open to what people are looking for in the way of books or DVDs.
Libraries are important to a community, for many reasons, the new librarian noted.
“First of all, a library is one of the last available social services that is free to everyone,” Cederbrook said. “It is 100% free. And success starts with reading.”
