LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s largest freezer, which occupied an old classroom for many years, has a new home.

The walk-in structure, which measures 12-by-20 feet and had occupied space in the Annex Gym at the La Grande Middle School, has been moved to a school district structure near the new shop building complex on Adams Avenue. The move was made because the annex gym will be torn down next summer due to its poor condition and replaced by the Wildcat Center, a new academic and athletic building to be constructed over the next year.

