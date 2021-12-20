ELGIN — The downtown decor of Elgin has a new addition, one which may prove to be as timeless as the memories of those it honors.
A memorial granite bench has been installed on Main Street between the Elgin Opera House and the Elgin Museum. The memorial is in memory of those who died in the Elgin area in 2020 and 2021. The granite bench is a complement to a service that took place in August honoring the approximately 75 people in the Elgin area who have died the past two years.
The service was conducted to give people a chance to honor family and friends in the Elgin area for whom services were not conducted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented many large gatherings, according to Lauri Ferring, pastor of the Elgin Harvesters Nazarene Church, who helped lead the project.
“They were not allowed the service their family and friends clearly needed. We wanted everyone to have a chance to say goodbye,” she said.
The new granite bench cost more than $2,500 and was purchased with donated funds, many of which were contributed by local businesses and the families of loved ones the August service was for.
“It was amazing how people stepped forward to assist,” Ferring said.
The granite bench, which features polished engraved lettering, was purchased from La Grande's Memorial Monuments. Kevin Loveland, the owner of Loveland Funeral Chapel, said granite memorials are known for holding up well.
“When they are polished they will last for hundreds of years,” said Loveland, who officiated as a volunteer at the August service.
The polishing of a granite stone’s engraving is done after the cutting of the granite. This process, which includes sanding, preserves the stone by keeping out water that would otherwise settle into the pores of the stone.
Ferring said the memorial is at an ideal location in Elgin because the opera house and museum are popular places for people to visit. She anticipates that many people going to the venues will see and use the bench.
Ferring said volunteers hope to later make additions to the memorial bench site, such as a display with the names of those who it honors. Options being considered include installing bricks in the ground around it bearing the names of the deceased.
The August memorial service was originally scheduled to be held at the Elgin Stampede Grounds. However, the service had to be moved to Elgin High School when wildfire crews combating the Elbow Creek Fire in Wallowa County had to set up camp there. The service at EHS was attended by about 100 people.
“It was truly amazing. People were in tears and giving each other hugs,” Loveland said.
The program at the service listed the names of 31 people whose families and friends requested be honored at the memorial event. Others in the Elgin area or with roots in the community, who had died in 2020 and in the first eight months of 2021, were also honored.
Ferring said the service was possible in part because of the help received from four funeral homes in Union, Umatilla and Baker counties. The funeral homes sent letters to families of those in the Elgin area who died in 2020 and 2021 asking them if they would like their loved ones to be recognized at the service.
The funeral homes were Loveland Funeral Chapel and Crematory, of La Grande; Daniels Knopp Funeral Cremation and Life Celebration Center, of La Grande, Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, of Milton-Freewater; and Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Ferring hopes that other towns will do something similar in the future because she believes it will bring people closer together.
“This is a healthy thing for communities to do,” she said.
