MERA Weekend 6 - 2021 (copy)
Buy Now

Nicholas Fairbanks takes off down a wooden ramp on Mount Emily Recreation Area’s Dirt Circus mountain bike trail during the annual Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club Shuttle Day on Saturday, June 26, 2021. MERA has reopened access to nonmotorized vehicles following a temporary ban on their usage due to the increased fire risk.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — A new guide for nonmotorized trails in the Mount Emily Recreation Area is now available.

The free guide aims to help people learn detailed information about these nonmotorized routes almost as quickly as mountain bikers speed down MERA’s Caffeine Trail.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.