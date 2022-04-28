LA GRANDE — The drive for a new public safety building in Union County is shifting into neutral.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, the leader of an effort to get a new public safety building constructed to reduce overcrowding and address building maintenance issues in the current structure, said he wants to reevaluate and see if other options should be considered.
“I am pulling back,” Bowen said.
The sheriff had earlier proposed hiring a design firm to develop a conceptual plan for a new public safety building. The Union County Board of Commissioners gave Bowen the green light last August for moving forward with that plan.
Bowen’s proposal encompassed a public safety center that would house the Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Police Department, Union County Jail, Union County Parole and Probation and a center where people experiencing mental health issues could be helped.
This plan is now at least temporarily off the table. Bowen said he believes it is not a good time to pursue constructing a new building because of the fragile status of the economy, which is being rocked by inflation.
Instead, Bowen, in his second year as sheriff, wants to take a closer look at the current public safety building and see if steps could be taken to address issues like overcrowding and deteriorating conditions by renovating or making additions to the structure.
The sheriff wants to determine exactly what options are available for the one-story public safety building, which was constructed in 1979. For example, he wants to know for certain whether the building could withstand the addition of a second story. To find out, Bowen is proposing that an architecture and design firm, Mackenzie, which has offices in Portland and Seattle, be brought in to evaluate the condition of the current public safety building.
“We would be hoping to get some concrete answers,” Bowen said.
Mackenzie’s staff would also look at how space could be used more efficiently and provide cost estimates after doing a 10-week examination of the building.
Mackenzie’s evaluation of the building would cost just under $40,000, according to a proposal it has prepared.
“This would be a crucial step to keep the ball rolling in a way that would not be as expensive,” Bowen said.
The sheriff may come before the board of commissioners later and request funding for the study by Mackenzie.
Paul Anderes, a member of the Union County Board of Commissioners, supports Bowen’s plan.
“This will be a great way to separate facts from opinion,” he said.
Anderes said the poor condition of Union County’s law enforcement building has been a concern of his for some time.
“It has been a priority for me since our last sheriff was in. It is a significant issue,” he said.
Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo also likes Bowen’s proposal, noting that it would provide an information base about the building that would be welcome.
“The more information we have the better,” Scarfo said.
Bowen said that renovating and adding to the current building based on recommendations by Mackenzie would be anything but a temporary Band-Aid approach.
“We would want to see if it could suffice for the next 50 years,” Bowen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.