COVE — Cove High School soon will have a new leader.
Dustin Clark, a Bandon educator, has been named Cove High School’s next principal. Clark will start work April 29 at Cove High School.
Clark has served as the principal of Harbor Lights Middle School in the Bandon School District the past two years. He also is the Bandon School District’s athletic director, a position he has held the past nine months.
Clark will succeed Mat Miles as Cove High School’s principal. Miles retired at the end 2020 after serving as principal for 10 years. Miles came to Cove from the La Grande School District, where he worked for 11 years.
Clark was one of seven candidates who applied for the position. Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit said Clark was selected because of his strong leadership traits. Pettit said he is is glad Clark will be able to come on board for the final month of the school year because this will put him in a position to get off to a strong start in the 2021-22 school year.
Clark is no stranger to Northeast Oregon. His wife, Julia, is a Cove High School graduate, and he worked in the Burns School District from 2017-2019. He served as assistant principal of Burns High School his first year and as assistant principal of Slater Elementary School his second year in Burns.
Clark also has six years of experience as an elementary school teacher in Oregon, including four in the Beaverton School District.
One of the educator’s earliest teaching experiences was in South Korea.
From 2006-2008 he taught English as a second language to K-12 students in Suncheon Public Schools.
After leaving his position in South Korea, he served as a volunteer mentor at an orphanage in Suncheon City for a month.
Clark, a 1999 graduate of Powers High School in Coos County, has a master’s degree in elementary education and teaching from Oregon State University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Oregon University.
