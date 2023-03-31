La Grande's Blue Mountain Coin-Op Laundry is ideal for the Loads of Laundry program because of its heavy-duty washers and dryers, shown here on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, which can be used to clean items like sleeping bags and coats.
Instructions for Loads of Laundry sessions are posted inside Blue Mountain Coin-Op Laundry, 712 20th St., La Grande, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Loads of Laundry program provides detergent and free use of the machines to people with vouchers from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at Blue Mountain Coin-Op.
Blue Mountain Coin-Op Laundry, 712 20th St., La Grande, in March 2023 began a new program in partnership with the La Grande United Methodist Church and Community Connection of Northeast Oregon: Loads of Laundry, which provides laundry services for people experiencing homelessness.
LA GRANDE — Keeping sleeping bags, coats and clothes clean is always difficult for individuals and families who do not have a home.
Today, a portion of the challenge faced by the homeless in La Grande is being rinsed away with the help of a new program — Loads of Laundry — that may gain momentum as fast as a washing machine on spin cycle.
The program is a collaboration of the La Grande United Methodist Church, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Coin-op Laundry and is providing free vouchers for laundry services for unhoused people.
“We are very excited about this and thankful for the support we are receiving from the community," Sandy Ryman, a member of the La Grande United Methodist Church, said.
Ryman founded Loads of Laundry with help from Cilla Coe and Becky Preston, also members of the La Grande United Methodist Church.
Loads of Laundry, which began operating quietly two months ago at Blue Mountain Co-op Laundry, 712 20th St., will have a formal launch Wednesday, April 5.
“We wanted to get the kinks worked out first," Ryman said.
On April 5 and every following Wednesday between 10 a.m. and noon, individuals and families who have been issued vouchers by Community Connection of Northeast Oregon will be able to come to Blue Mountain Coin-op Laundry and receive $4.50 of service for each voucher they have. A $4.50 voucher will cover the cost of washing and drying one load of laundry.
Vouchers will be issued on the basis of need. In many cases, vouchers will be issued on the basis of how many are in their family. For example, a family of four might receive four vouchers, Ryman said.
While the vouchers currently are usable only a couple hours every week, there is a solid chance the hours will be extended later.
“We will expand our hours as more people request vouchers," Ryman said.
A Blue Mountain Coin-op attendant will be on duty at each Loads of Laundry session to provide free detergent and insert quarters in the washers and dryers being used by those with vouchers. The location is ideal for Loads of Laundry because it has the large heavy-duty washers and dryers needed for items like sleeping bags and coats, Ryman said.
The vouchers are only for doing laundry at Blue Mountain Coin-op.
“The vouchers clearly state that nobody can get cash for them," Ryman said.
Community Connection and Blue Mountain Coin-op are providing staff time for Loads of Laundry, and the La Grande United Methodist Church is providing all of the funding for it.
“The La Grande United Methodist Church is committed to helping our community,” Ryman said. “We believe that everyone deserves access to basic necessities, and we are pleased to be able to fund this service for those who need it the most.”
