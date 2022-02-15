LA GRANDE — It appeared that winter was in the rearview mirror in the Grande Ronde Valley on Friday, Feb. 11.
The mild and sunny weather had an air of perfection. Still, none of the 24 students in Kylinn Irwin’s fourth grade class at Central Elementary School were complaining about being indoors. In fact, they seemed to care about only two things — scaling portions of Eastern Oregon University’s climbing wall at Quinn Coliseum or helping a classmate during the new La Grande School District program.
The climbing wall, complete with footholds, looked a bit daunting but that did not prevent each of the students from scaling at least a portion of it and then rappelling down from it.
Ruthi Davenport, a EOU education professor emerita, who helped found the new program, was proud of the students’ efforts, noting that they caught on quickly.
“They were dancing on the rock,” she said.
The program Davenport helped found is Team 5C, which is providing all La Grande School District students in grades 3-5 an opportunity to learn how to wall climb during a pair of one-hour sessions. The Team 5C program started in January and will conclude at the end of April. Classes will begin attending their second sessions in early March.
Davenport, along with Michael Hatch, EOU’s outdoor program director, lead the wall climbing sessions and are working in collaboration with La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza and Jose de Jesus Melendez, the school district’s director of student success.
Hatch is struck by the quick impact the program has on students.
“We see a dramatic increase in self-confidence just in the hour they are here,” Hatch said in a video about the Team 5C on the La Grande School District’s website.
Climbers use gear similar to that used outdoors, including harnesses around their waists. Climbers thread a rope tied to the harness through anchors in the wall. A stationary partner, known as a belayer, holds the other end of the rope to break any falls. The belayers are EOU students and staff members who have been trained by Hatch and are certified.
Davenport said climbers quickly develop a rapport with their belayers.
“There is an instant feeling of trust,” she said.
Much of the instruction Davenport and Hatch provide to students is focused on safety.
“Safety is always our top priority,” Davenport said.
Climbing tips include encouraging the students to look to their lower extremities when moving up the walls.
“Push with your legs, not your arms. That is where your strength is,” Davenport told students on Feb. 11.
Davenport said that the challenges posed by wall climbing are as much mental as physical.
“Climbing is creative problem solving while you are moving,” she said.
A total of 482 students in 21 classes are participating in the Team 5C program.
Davenport tells children EOU’s climbing wall is open for families each Monday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m.
She said the children are very excited when they hear this.
“Their eyes light up. They say, ‘You meant we can come back?’” Davenport said.
Davenport said she and Hatch try to inspire students by using the word “yet.” She said that if a student comes down and is discouraged after not making it to the top, she will try to make the boy or girl realize that they will have many opportunities to reach the top in the future.
“We’ll tell them, ‘You know what, you didn’t get there yet.’ This gives them an open door to come back another day and try again. We want the kids to walk away from this feeling great,” Davenport said.
