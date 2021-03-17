PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division has a new grant to help children ages 3 and 4 to attend quality preschool programs before entering kindergarten.
Preschool Promise is a model for a publicly funded, high-quality preschool system, according to a press release from the InterMountain Education Service District. It leverages local and culturally relevant early child care and education programs and makes them available to children living at 200% of the poverty level (for example, a family of four making $53,000 or less per year).
According to Michelle Gomez, coordinated enrollment specialist at the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, the purpose of Preschool Promise programs is to create an inclusive, welcoming environment for all children and families.
"The program is also designed to support parents as partners in their child’s learning and development, which is important for student success," Gomez said in the press release.
There are 11 Preschool Promise locations in the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub region of Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties. Gomez said some of these programs are home-based and some are more traditional preschool classrooms.
To qualify for Preschool Promise programs, children must be 3- to 4-years old on or before Sept. 1 of the program year and they must live in Oregon. The annual or previous 12 months income of the child’s family must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty line. Children in foster care are automatically eligible.
Gomez said the goal is to get the word out about the program and get students enrolled.
"We are excited for this opportunity for families of young children in our region and right now, we are working hard to get kids signed up," Gomez said.
For more information and to sign up for Preschool Promise, visit www.BlueMountainKids.org or email Contact@BlueMountainKids.org.
