LA GRANDE — Cellphones are not going the way of old rotary phones at La Grande High School and La Grande Middle School. However, it is becoming much harder to find students using cellphones at school since the 2022-23 academic year started in late August.
Students at the middle and high schools are not forsaking their devices but they are adhering to rule changes that are putting greater restrictions on their use during school hours.
At La Grande High School, students now must keep their cellphones out of sight during classes and can only use them during the five-minute passing periods between classes. Students at the middle school cannot have phones with them at any time of the school day, unless they are needed for medical reasons.
Ann Marie Fritz, a middle school social studies teacher, said the impact has been significant now that students are no longer distracted by cellphones.
“Students are looking at each other and talking with each other more," she said.
Prior to the start of the school year, seventh and eighth graders could have cellphones at the middle school but they could not use them in class and sixth graders were not allowed to have the devices.
Fritz credits the new restrictions with boosting the feeling of camaraderie at the middle school and improving student friendships. She said that when students communicate primarily via cell phones it is easier for miscommunication to occur because one can not see the immediate reaction to what they said.
“When you are talking face to face you can always tell if you can hurt someone’s feelings,’’ Fritz said.
Fritz credits part of the success of the rule changes to the parents of students, who have helped students accept the change.
“They have been super encouraging," Fritz said.
Kerri Myer, the middle school librarian, is also a big supporter of the tighter restrictions.
“It is a great thing," she said.
Fully engaged
Myer noted that prior to this school year, students would sometimes take mischievous steps to use their cellphones. She noticed that some would ask for permission to leave class in order to come to the library or use the restroom, then would start using their device the moment they stepped into the hallway.
La Grande High School Assistant Principal Eric Freeman said the change at his school is getting students to focus more on what they are studying by eliminating a major distraction.
“We want students to more fully engaged in the classroom," he said.
In previous years, some teachers at the high school allowed students to have cellphones out while others, including math teacher Jess Roberts, did not.
“It was confusing for students," Roberts said.
The new uniform restrictions have erased much of this, Roberts said. He noted that previously he had to ask students to put cellphones away 10 times a week, but that since the start of the school year has only had to make the request a total of 10 times.
Roberts senses that students like being cut off from their cellphones.
“It gives them a sense of freedom," he said.
Garrett Dixon, a high school English teacher, shares Roberts’ sentiment regarding students.
“They like having a break from their phones," he said.
Sophomore Hunter Decoteau said that overall he believes that the cellphone restriction is a good thing. The student said he misses the chance to listen to music on his phone during the school day, but said it is good that the new restriction is in place because some students were doing inappropriate things with their cellphones, including secretly recording conversations.
Phillip Williams, like Decoteau, said he also misses the chance to listen to music, but believes the restrictions are a plus because a they are getting students to focus more on their academic work.
“They are getting kids to engage more," he said.
Williams also said he likes the way the restriction forces students to used sources outside of Google more. The sophomore said he believes one may be more likely to ultimately learn more by getting more information from sources outside of Google.
Dixon said students have responded to the new restrictions better than he anticipated. He thought it would be harder for them to break away from their cellphones because using them has become such an ingrained habit for many. Dixon said he now has to spend hardly any time dealing with cellphone issues in his classes. Previously, he said he spent three to five minutes each period addressing problems related to cellphones.
The English teacher is also noticing that his students are talking to each other more this school year, which he credits to the new rule.
“It is forcing them to socialize more," he said.
