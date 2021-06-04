LA GRANDE — The Observer will have an extra pair of hands helping out in the newsroom this summer with intern Carlos Fuentes.
Fuentes comes to the La Grande newsroom through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, which pairs student journalists from universities in Oregon with local newspapers.
He just finished up his third year at the University of Portland. Fuentes, a native of Medford, has served as a reporter and a copy editor at the school’s student-run newspaper, The Beacon.
“I find the work that journalists do really important, as an avenue to discuss community issues, for community engagement and truth,” he said.
Snowden interns apply and are selected based on their potential success in the media and their experience in media, commitment to ethics, passion for journalism and academic success.
Interim Editor Andrew Cutler said he is looking forward to having Fuentes at The Observer.
“We’re excited to have Carlos with us and experience our commitment to community journalism,” he said.
In his college newsroom, Fuentes has covered a number of topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the mental health of students and faculty.
Moving from Portland to La Grande, Fuentes is looking forward to getting to know the community and adjusting to a smaller town.
“I’m super excited to get to know the people here and just be able to walk around and know familiar faces,” he said.
Fuentes has his eyes set on a career in any type of editing and hopes to use his passion for writing and English to build a career he can enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.