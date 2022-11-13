LA GRANDE — A new state election law has the potential to put the privacy of some voters at risk.
Union County Clark Robin Church, though, is making sure the new law will not jeopardize the privacy of her county’s voters in any way.
“I do everything I can to protect to the privacy of voters," she said.
In question is a new state law allowing mail-in ballots that arrive at county clerk offices up to a week after the election to be considered on time — so long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
The “postmark rule" means voters can send in their choices on Election Day provided the Postal Service picks up the ballot and it has the mail stamp by that day.
The issue the new law is raising is that if results from small precincts are released less than a week after Election Day, it might be possible in some instances to determine how some individuals voted. The voters at risk would be those whose ballots arrived in the mail after Election Day but soon enough to be counted under the new law.
State law allows the public to find out who voted in an election, meaning if the voting results of a small precinct are released less than seven days after an election and then a mail-in ballot from a voter within the precinct is received, someone could deduce how that individual voted based on the ballot changing the precinct’s tally for candidates or support or opposition to measures.
Nobody will be able to make such a deduction in Union County, Church said, because her office never releases information revealing vote results in precincts for candidates and ballot measures until at least two weeks after the election.
Church said after every election there are questionable ballots — ones which can not be counted until the signatures on them can be verified. Church never releases information on how precincts voted until the signature verification process is complete all ballots with signature issues, a process which can take two weeks.
“This is how I have always done it," said Church, who is completing her 15th year as Union County clerk and will retire in early January.
The new extended postmark deadline for ballots was used first in this year’s May 17 primary. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan estimates 5% of ballots cast on Election Day in May, according to a Nov. 8 article on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s website.
Church said Union County received 185 ballots in the seven days after the May 17 election that were postmarked on or before Election Day. A total of 164 met the state requirements, allowing them to be counted.
Ballots still out for the Nov. 8 election that were postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by county clerk offices in Oregon by Tuesday, Nov. 15, to be eligible to be counted.
The new extended postmark deadline became law on Jan.1 under House Bill 3291, which the Legislature approved in 2021 and Gov. Kate Brown signed July 19, 2021.
